Get Ahead: Cast Your Vote Early for the 2024 General Election

With early voting just a few days away, the South Carolina State Election Commission (SEC) is encouraging registered voters to make their mark ahead of time by voting early in the Statewide General Election.

“There’s no need to wait until November 5 to vote. Early voting provides a convenient and secure way for you to cast your ballot,” said Howie Knapp, Executive Director of the SEC. “Find an early voting center in your county, vote just like you would at your polling place on Election Day, and have your voice heard.”

Vote Early

The early voting period starts on Monday, October 21 and ends Saturday, November 2 ( Closed Sunday, October 27 ).

and ends Closed ). Early voting centers are open 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. during the early voting period.

Voters will be asked to present a Photo ID when checking in to vote.

Visit the early voting page on scVOTES.gov to find early voting locations in your county or contact your county voter registration office.

Vote Absentee

Qualified voters can vote absentee by mail. An example of a qualified voter could be a person with a physical disability or someone who is age 65 or older.

To vote absentee by mail, request your application by contacting your county voter registration office.

The deadline to return the application is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25.

The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 5.

Visit the absentee voting page on scVOTES.gov to learn more.

Prep for the Polls

Written by South Carolina State Election Commission.