Helene’s Destructive Force Impacts Hatcher Garden; Donations Requested to Help Assist Its Recovery

In the early hours of Friday September 27, former category-four Hurricane Helene swept through Upstate South Carolina knocking out power and leaving a path of destruction.

At Hatcher Garden, over a dozen tall trees were knocked over including a large pine which flattened the Spartanburg Regional Foundation Children’s Gazebo located on the Mary Black Foundation Woodland Trail (above picture).

Another tree landed on the Activities Deck, (also on the Mary Black Foundation Woodland Trail) causing one of the stone bench’s seat to break in half. The lower garden is inaccessible via the bridge which crosses over the stream at the Conifer Collection that empties into the Cypress Pond. Two large trees in the Park were toppled over as well.

If you would like to assist in the recovery you can donate at the GoFundMe page or go to the website’s donate page.

Visit www.hatchergarden.org for more information.