South Carolina Deploys National Guard to Help Support Florida

Governor Henry McMaster has authorized and directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard Soldiers to Florida in response to Hurricane Milton. This comes in response to the state of Florida’s request for emergency assistance from South Carolina.

“Hurricane Helene reminded us of the power of neighbors helping neighbors, and South Carolina is ready to stand with Florida in their time of need,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The National Guard resources being deployed will not interfere with our own recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene and will still allow for our National Guard to deploy in South Carolina to prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Milton.”

Approximately 70 Soldiers, 30 high-water vehicles, and two support vehicles from the 1051st Transportation Company in Varnville will be part of South Carolina’s Hurricane Milton support to Florida. Additionally, the S.C. Army National Guard, in conjunction with S.C. State Fire, will deploy a South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (HART) asset to augment the Florida National Guard in response to Hurricane Milton. South Carolina HART is a specialized Search and Rescue asset consisting of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, UH-72 Lakota helicopters, Army National Guard aircrew members, and rescue technicians from South Carolina Task Force 1.

More than 60 Soldiers assigned to the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters will deploy, providing command and control for four battalions.

The deployment is part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a mutual aid agreement among states that allows for the sharing of personnel, equipment, and other resources during declared emergencies. For more information on EMAC, click here.

The South Carolina National Guard continues responding to requests for assistance within South Carolina supporting local law enforcement with ongoing recovery efforts due to Hurricane Helene.

For any questions related to the South Carolina National Guard’s efforts in Florida, please contact Major Karla Evans.

Written by the State of South Carolina.