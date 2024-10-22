South Carolina Treasurer Announces Return of $38 Million in Unclaimed Funds to Residents

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis has announced that his office returned more than $38 million in unclaimed property for the fiscal year that ended June 30th.

Staff returned more than 73,000 properties to individuals, businesses and other organizations with monies due to them.

Since taking office in 2011, Treasurer Loftis has returned over $365 million in unclaimed funds, almost three times more than all previous state treasurers combined.

“I continue to be humbled by the calls and letters of gratitude I receive from people who have found money they didn’t know belonged to them,” explained Treasurer Loftis. “Whether it’s helping them replace a leaky roof or a broken HVAC unit that they didn’t have the funds to repair or providing some extra cash that could be used for a vacation, child’s education, wedding or other milestone, unclaimed property can make a positive impact in our citizens’ everyday lives. That’s why I am so passionate about encouraging people to check their names on our website to claim what rightfully belongs to them.”

Millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property Program annually by businesses that cannot locate the rightful owners. The State Treasurer’s Office acts as custodian of those funds until those owners can be located. Currently, the State Treasurer’s Office has almost one billion dollars in unclaimed property for individuals, businesses and organizations across the state.

To see if there is any unclaimed property waiting for you, your family or business, visit treasurer.sc.gov to begin your search.

Written by the State Treasurer’s Office.