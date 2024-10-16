USC Upstate Hosts Select UNC Asheville “Home” Athletic Events

It is often said that relationships in sports go beyond the logo on your jersey.

While rivals compete fiercely on the field, there is a mutual respect that transcends the actual game. Off the field, they understand the shared challenges that athletes and athletic departments face. And when a time of need arises, those same rivals are often the first to answer the call, ready to support one another in ways that reflect the true spirit of sportsmanship.

What began as a playful start to the second year of the Ingles I-26 Rivalry Series between USC Upstate and UNC Asheville turned into a story of strength and friendship in the wake of a devastating disaster.

On Monday, September 23, the athletic directors of both institutions—Janet Cone of UNC Asheville and Matt Martin of USC Upstate—gathered with staff and mascots at an Ingles supermarket in downtown Hendersonville, NC to film a fun, lighthearted video to kick off the 2024-25 rivalry. The group had a blast running around the store as part of a shopping skit, a promotional teaser for their upcoming volleyball match on Friday, September 27, when Asheville would travel to Upstate.

No one could have predicted that just four days later, the I-26 corridor that binds these two rival schools would be devastated by one of the most destructive natural disasters in recent memory. Hurricane Helene, unleashing a historic deluge of rain—estimated as a once-in-1,000-year event—swept through western South Carolina, western North Carolina and east Tennessee, claiming over 200 lives, leaving thousands without power, and triggering floods and tornadoes across the region.

Asheville, along with much of the surrounding area, was hit especially hard. UNC Asheville’s campus was forced to close, and its student-athletes, displaced by the flooding, found themselves scattered across North and South Carolina. In the aftermath, the Bulldogs faced an uphill battle–how to continue their fall season with no home or field to return to.

In a turn of events, USC Upstate extended a helping hand to their rivals, UNC Asheville. The Hodge Center, Upstate’s main arena, will now serve as UNC Asheville’s volleyball gameday home for the foreseeable future. This Friday at 3 p.m., the Bulldogs will host two of their ‘home’ matches at USC Upstate, marking the start of a unique situation between two “rival” schools.

The collaboration doesn’t stop at volleyball. On October 19th, what was supposed to be UNC Asheville’s women’s soccer senior night, originally scheduled to take place at Greenwood Soccer Field against USC Upstate, will now be hosted at Upstate’s County University Soccer Stadium.

Upstate’s athletic director, Matt Martin, emphasized the importance of supporting one another during such difficult times. “While we are rivals on the field and want to beat each other every time we play, I know Janet would do the same for us. This is a difficult situation for their student-athletes, staff, and coaches. If we can provide for their student-athletes and their families a place to celebrate again and provide support, that’s what’s most important.”

Behind the scenes, the external staff at both universities have been working tirelessly to make Asheville’s ‘home’ games feel as authentic as possible. From uploading Asheville’s graphics to preparing videos for the matches, the once-bitter rivals are now working in parallel to ensure their athletes, fans, and communities don’t miss a beat. Their dedication and hard work deserve our appreciation and support.

This chapter of the Ingles I-26 Rivalry Series will be remembered as it will go way beyond the win-loss column.

USC Upstate begins Hurricane Helene Relief Donation Drives

The USC Upstate Athletic Department asks for the #SpartanArmy to aid neighboring communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. Please consider donating essential items to benefit devastated areas in Western North Carolina, including the community of Black Mountain which has been home to the Big South Conference’s Student-Athlete Leadership Conference weekend for at least the last two decades.

As the focus of need in Western North Carolina shifts to long-term concerns, USC Upstate Athletics is in communication with locations agencies asking for donations including clothing, blankets, personal care items, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, tarps, diapers, baby food and bottles, pet food, batteries, portable chargers, non-perishables and disposable plates/napkins, etc.

Donation collections will take place at all USC Upstate home athletic events beginning tomorrow, Friday, October 11, and continuing indefinitely. The Spartans will host volleyball on Friday and Saturday and men’s and women’s soccer matches also on Saturday. Donations will also be accepted at the Athletic Department Administrative Office inside the G. B. Hodge Center Monday through Thursday, 9am to 4pm. This will also include home basketball games beginning with the men’s basketball exhibition opener on October 30.

For more information, email Lenny Mathis, senior associate AD for external operations at [email protected] or go to the Upstate Spartans Athletics homepage: https://upstatespartans.com/.