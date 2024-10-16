Western North Carolina Charities to Benefit From “Concert for Carolina” on Oct. 26th

Chief Cares, Manna FoodBank, Second Harvest Food Bank, Samaritan’s Purse, and Eblen Charities are the nonprofits that Luke Combs picked to benefit from the Concert for Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, October 26, 2024, presented by Explore Asheville.

Luke Combs was raised in Asheville, NC.

Tickets are on sale now, and 100% of all proceeds will go directly to those who need it most in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the Carolina region.

All proceeds from the concert will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church’s Chief Care Foundation.

Luke Combs and Eric Church will be performing at the Concert for Carolina along with Billy Strings, James Taylor, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow, Bailey Zimmerman and more.

“Concert for Carolina” is made possible due to the support and generosity of David and Nicole Tepper and Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Explore Asheville, Biltmore Estate, T-Mobile, Jack Daniel’s, Whataburger, Miller Lite, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Belk, Lowe’s and Atrium Health.

Full details can be found at www.concertforcarolina.com.