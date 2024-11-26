Artificial Intelligence Takes The Stage For USC Upstate’s Second Annual Upstate Talent Forum

The 2024 Upstate Talent Forum, held at the Spartanburg Marriott, united industry leaders, educators, and business executives to discuss the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on workforce development.

Organized by USC Upstate, the event featured expert insights, panel discussions, and keynote addresses focused on leveraging AI as a transformative tool for talent cultivation and economic growth in the Upstate region.

The day began with a welcome from USC Upstate’s Chancellor, Dr. Bennie Harris, who emphasized the importance of cross-sector collaboration to prepare students and professionals for an AI-driven future. Dr. Harris introduced keynote speakers John Uprichard, CEO of Find Great People; Matt Sigelman of The Burning Glass Institute; and Dr. Christina Gardner-McCune of the University of Florida, who provided a foundational overview of AI’s capabilities, challenges, and future implications.

KEYNOTE HIGHLIGHTS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

Uprichard’s keynote focused on AI’s reliance on data and its computational capabilities, which extend beyond what people can process manually. He noted that although AI has immense potential to optimize efficiency across industries, many companies lag in adopting these tools, leaving employees to fill the gap by introducing their own AI solutions without strategic support. Uprichard challenged companies to embrace AI proactively to ensure that emerging jobs are not eliminated but instead repurposed for enhanced productivity.

“AI’s real value comes from integrating human intelligence with AI capabilities,” said Uprichard. “As roles evolve, the workforce can be empowered, not replaced, if companies are prepared to lead this transformation.”

During his keynote, Matt Sigelman, President of The Burning Glass Institute, emphasized the importance of preparing the Upstate workforce to be globally competitive, especially as AI reshapes industries and skill requirements. Sigelman spoke about the “frontier skills” emerging in today’s fast-evolving sectors and the need for students to acquire adaptable skills that make degrees more valuable in an AI-integrated job market.

“AI will not only change the nature of jobs but also redefine the relationships between roles and skillsets,” Sigelman noted. He highlighted the concept of “stranded talent,” referring to workers whose current skills may no longer align with changing demands, and urged institutions to build educational pathways that help people “rebound” into new, AI-driven opportunities. Sigelman’s message underscored the need for skill development that both retains and elevates local talent to meet the demands of an AI-enhanced workforce.

Throughout the morning, industry leaders participated in panel discussions addressing the critical need for talent pipeline development. Dr. Jeff Perez, President of the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, highlighted the value of collaboration between educational institutions to foster a workforce skilled in AI. Perez noted that local campuses must align programs to meet the needs of businesses in the Upstate area, underscoring AI’s influence on recruitment and curriculum development.

Other panelists, such as Jack McBride, CEO of Contec, Inc., and Don Bent, former COO, Oshkosh Defense, and Executive in Residence at USC Upstate, shared insights into how AI is reshaping the banking and manufacturing industries. Both agreed that AI enhances customer interactions and operational processes, but success ultimately depends on maintaining a human-centered approach. “People still buy from people,” McBride commented, stressing the need for teamwork and communication in an AI-influenced workplace.

PATHWAYS TO INTEGRATE AI INTO EDUCATION

Following a lunch break, Dr. Gardner-McCune, an expert in AI education, discussed the importance of adapting K-12 and higher education curricula to prepare students for the modern workforce. She introduced the concept of “AI career cards” and the vision of creating an “AI University,” ensuring that students develop both technical and critical-thinking skills to meet the demands of evolving fields. “AI is set to impact every industry, and we must enable students to adapt by fostering their own ideas and learning processes,” she emphasized.

The afternoon continued with panels focused on applications of AI. Leaders from healthcare, finance, hospitality, manufacturing, and education explored how AI enhances efficiency, supports decision-making, and ensures sustainable growth. Participants discussed the need for foundational skills—such as problem-solving and communication—as these abilities remain vital across all fields despite AI’s advancement.

BUILDING A WORKFORCE FOR THE FUTURE

Representatives from various regional organizations shared implementation strategies for integrating AI into workforce training. Those implementation teams, including those led by Amy Driggers, Assistant Principal at Chapman High School in Spartanburg County School District 1 and Dr. Erin Smith, Director of Adult Degree Reengagement for OneSpartanburg, Inc., discussed initiatives ranging from early career exposure and experiential learning to fostering inclusive work environments. Smith highlighted USC Upstate’s Re:Degree program, which is a program developed to assist and support stop-out Spartanburg County college students in returning to school. USC Upstate’s support team can help to develop and customize a plan that assists students in reaching their educational goals and make the return to school as seamless as possible.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Harris reiterated that K-12 education serves as the foundation for AI readiness. “We must prepare our students from the start,” he said, “to ensure they are ready for higher education and the opportunities AI will bring.”

The 2024 Upstate Talent Forum left attendees with a clear mandate: to embrace AI not as a replacement but as an accelerator for regional growth, innovation, and competitiveness in the global economy.

Stay tuned for information regarding the third annual Upstate Talent Forum. More photos from the event can be found in our Flickr album here.

Written by USC Upstate.