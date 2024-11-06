Atherosclerosis – The ‘Silent Killer’ – Tackled by Upstate Researchers

Clemson University researchers are studying ways to modify two proteins – ABCA1 and ABCG1 – which could lead to more effective treatments for atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is a condition marked by plaque accumulation in artery walls. This buildup, composed of fats, cholesterol and other substances, can lead to heart attacks and strokes, leading causes of death globally.

Alexis Stamatikos, a faculty scholar in the Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences, leads the study.

“One focal point of this study is understanding how much of a role vascular smooth muscle cells play in cholesterol accumulation,” Stamatikos said. “We’re also looking at ways to eliminate cholesterol from these cells.”

Atherosclerosis is often silent in its early stages, making it difficult to detect. While current treatments, including statin medications, can lower cholesterol levels, they are not fully effective at reducing the risk of heart disease, especially once atherosclerosis has developed. Stamatikos believes targeted protein alterations could offer a more precise treatment than lowering cholesterol systemically.

“Many people take statins, which may delay the progression of cholesterol buildup,” Stamatikos said. “Our research aims to identify novel therapies that can remove cholesterol directly from the disease site.”

Stamatikos has been studying the link between atherosclerosis and gene therapy since his time at the University of Washington School of Medicine, where he worked after graduating with his doctoral degree in nutritional sciences at Texas Tech University in 2014.

This study could offer new insights into how cells manage cholesterol removal, potentially creating a novel approach to combat one of the world’s leading causes of death.

For more information about the study, read Identifying novel atheroprotective mechanisms.

Clemson facilities available for Stamatikos and other researchers to use in studies such as this include laboratories in the Poole Agricultural Center, the Light Imaging Facility and the Genomics and Bioinformatics Facility on campus, as well as the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of illness and death worldwide. A report, Global trends in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, shows cardiovascular disease affects more than 523 million people globally, with atherosclerosis diseases driving much of the burden.

Students gain valuable experience through study

Stamatikos is mentoring the next generation of scientists and giving both graduate and undergraduate students an opportunity to gain hands-on experience conducting research.

Students assisting in this study include food, nutrition and packaging sciences doctoral students Kun Huang from China and Achala Pokhrel from Pokhara, Nepal; and food science and human nutrition seniors Hannah Mammano from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Alana Weidman from Greenville, South Carolina.

Huang hopes to advance her knowledge and contribute to innovative solutions for atherosclerosis.

“I believe that participating in this study will deepen my understanding of atherosclerosis and cardiovascular diseases,” Huang said. “Participating in this study will help me enhance my independent and critical thinking and lab technical skills, which are essential for making meaningful contributions to this field.”

Pokhrel plans to specialize in clinical nutrition after graduation.

“With my background in alternative medicine and expertise in nutrition, I aim to specialize in clinical nutrition, particularly in metabolic disorders, and make a positive impact on the health of people back home by integrating holistic and evidence-based approaches,” Pokhrel said. “I plan to explore a research career focused on lipid metabolism and its relationship to overall nutrition and health, potentially at leading academic institutions or research centers.”

Mammano plans to become a pediatric surgeon. After graduation, she intends to work as an emergency medical technician to gain hands-on medical experience and better understand patient care.

“I also hope to participate in a medical mission trip, where I can broaden my perspective on healthcare systems across different cultures and communities,” Mammano said. “This research topic is compelling, as it addresses a complex issue with a significant impact on the population. Further research is essential to deepen our understanding of it.”

Weidman aims to become a primary care physician. She plans to take a gap year after graduation and work as a nurse technician at a local rehabilitation hospital while she applies to medical school.

“I am glad to have had the opportunity to participate in this research,” Weidman said. “I believe that this experience has taught me critical thinking skills and how to efficiently find results.”

Clemson’s food science and human nutrition program offers a Bachelor’s-to-Graduate program, allowing students to apply credits toward both a bachelor’s degree in food science and human nutrition and a master’s degree in food, nutrition and culinary sciences.

Written by Denise Attaway, Clemson University.

Photograph: Clemson students Alana Weidman, Hannah Mammano, Kun Huang, Achala Pokhrel and researcher/professor Alexis Stamatikos explore protein alterations that could lead to more effective atherosclerosis treatments.