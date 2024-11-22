Spartanburg.com News

Derek Hough’s “Dance For The Holidays Tour” to Include Upstate Performances

Derek Hough

Four time EMMY winner Derek Hough has announced the dates for his all new Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays tour.

The 38 city tour begins November 1, 2024 in Atlantic City, NJ and concludes on December 29, 2024 with a two night engagement in Mesa, AZ with stops in cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Nashville. Tickets for Dance for the Holidays are now on sale to the public.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is an all new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Creative team and EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez’s ‘All I Have’, Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs®), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com. VIP packages are available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony & Drama Desk Award nominated producer. He’s produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, The Illusionists, Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit!, Donny Osmond) and live tours (Derek Hough Symphony of Dance).

Tour Schedule

November 1, 2024

Atlantic City, NJ

Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars

November 2, 2024

Buffalo, NY

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

November 3, 2024

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

November 4, 2024

Brookville, NY

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

November 6, 2024

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 8, 2024

Akron, OH

Akron Civic Theatre

November 9, 2024

Rama, ON

Casino Rama

November 10, 2024

Windsor, ON

Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum

November 11, 2024

Grand Rapids, MI

DeVos Hall

November 14, 2024

Chicago, IL

Rosemont Theatre

November 15, 2024

Columbus, OH

Mershon Auditorium

November 16, 2024

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

November 18, 2024

New York, NY

Beacon Theatre

November 20, 2024

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

November 22, 2024

Hershey, PA

The Hershey Theatre

November 23, 2024

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

November 24, 2024

Oxon Hill, MD

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

November 25, 2024

Durham, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

November 27, 2024

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Center

November 29, 2024

Greensboro, NC

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

November 30, 2024

Jacksonville, FL

Moran Theater

December 1, 2024

Hollywood, FL

Hard Rock Live

December 3, 2024

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

December 4, 2024

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel

December 5, 2024

N. Charleston, SC

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

December 7, 2024

Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

December 8, 2024

Cincinnati, OH

Andrew J Brady Music Center

December 9, 2024

St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

December 11, 2024

Kansas City, MO

The Midland Theatre

December 13, 2024

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

December 14, 2024

Grand Prairie, TX

Texas Trust CU Theatre

December 16, 2024

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

December 18, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT

Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

December 19, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT

Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

December 20, 2024

Las Vegas, NV

Fontainebleau Theater

December 21, 2024

Los Angeles, CA

YouTube Theater

December 22, 2024

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic

December 27, 2024

Riverside, CA

Fox Performing Arts Center

December 28, 2024

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Arts Center

December 29, 2024

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Arts Center