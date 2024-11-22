Derek Hough’s “Dance For The Holidays Tour” to Include Upstate Performances

Four time EMMY winner Derek Hough has announced the dates for his all new Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays tour.
The 38 city tour begins November 1, 2024 in Atlantic City, NJ and concludes on December 29, 2024 with a two night engagement in Mesa, AZ with stops in cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Nashville. Tickets for Dance for the Holidays are now on sale to the public.
Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is an all new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Creative team and EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez’s ‘All I Have’, Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs®), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.
For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com. VIP packages are available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.
Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony & Drama Desk Award nominated producer. He’s produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, The Illusionists, Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit!, Donny Osmond) and live tours (Derek Hough Symphony of Dance).
Tour Schedule
November 1, 2024
Atlantic City, NJ
Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars
November 2, 2024
Buffalo, NY
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
November 3, 2024
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
November 4, 2024
Brookville, NY
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
November 6, 2024
Boston, MA
Boch Center Wang Theatre
November 8, 2024
Akron, OH
Akron Civic Theatre
November 9, 2024
Rama, ON
Casino Rama
November 10, 2024
Windsor, ON
Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum
November 11, 2024
Grand Rapids, MI
DeVos Hall
November 14, 2024
Chicago, IL
Rosemont Theatre
November 15, 2024
Columbus, OH
Mershon Auditorium
November 16, 2024
Indianapolis, IN
Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre
November 18, 2024
New York, NY
Beacon Theatre
November 20, 2024
Nashville, TN
Ryman Auditorium
November 22, 2024
Hershey, PA
The Hershey Theatre
November 23, 2024
Rochester, NY
Kodak Center
November 24, 2024
Oxon Hill, MD
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
November 25, 2024
Durham, NC
Durham Performing Arts Center
November 27, 2024
Atlanta, GA
Cobb Energy Center
November 29, 2024
Greensboro, NC
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
November 30, 2024
Jacksonville, FL
Moran Theater
December 1, 2024
Hollywood, FL
Hard Rock Live
December 3, 2024
Orlando, FL
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
December 4, 2024
Sarasota, FL
Van Wezel
December 5, 2024
N. Charleston, SC
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
December 7, 2024
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
December 8, 2024
Cincinnati, OH
Andrew J Brady Music Center
December 9, 2024
St. Louis, MO
Stifel Theatre
December 11, 2024
Kansas City, MO
The Midland Theatre
December 13, 2024
Sugar Land, TX
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
December 14, 2024
Grand Prairie, TX
Texas Trust CU Theatre
December 16, 2024
Denver, CO
Paramount Theatre
December 18, 2024
Salt Lake City, UT
Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
December 19, 2024
Salt Lake City, UT
Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
December 20, 2024
Las Vegas, NV
Fontainebleau Theater
December 21, 2024
Los Angeles, CA
YouTube Theater
December 22, 2024
San Jose, CA
San Jose Civic
December 27, 2024
Riverside, CA
Fox Performing Arts Center
December 28, 2024
Mesa, AZ
Mesa Arts Center
December 29, 2024
Mesa, AZ
Mesa Arts Center