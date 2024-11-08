Harbor Freight Tools Grows South Carolina Footprint With New Operation in the Upstate; $30 Million Investment and 36 New Jobs Expected

Harbor Freight Tools, a leading retailer of tools and equipment, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new operation in Anderson County. The company’s $30 million investment will create 36 new jobs.

Founded in 1977, Harbor Freight Tools is a retailer of value-priced, high-quality tools and equipment, including hand, power, automotive and industrial tools. The company established its first South Carolina operation, a distribution center located in Dillon County, in 2002.

Harbor Freight Tools plans to lease a 76,171-square-foot research, development and innovation facility located at 130 Frontage Road in Piedmont. The new facility will consist of office space, research and development labs, and a warehouse for the design, development and testing of tools.

“[This] announcement strengthens our well-established partnership with Harbor Freight Tools,” written byGov. Henry McMaster. “The company’s decision to invest and create 36 jobs in Anderson County is a major vote of confidence in South Carolina, and we proudly support Harbor Freight Tools’ newest operation in our state.”

Operations are expected to be online in late 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Harbor Freight Tools team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.