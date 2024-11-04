Hub City Spartanburgers Raise Over $7,500 for Hurricane Helene Relief

As the community continues to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, the Hub City Spartanburgers extend a heartfelt thanks to the courageous first responders and line workers who have worked tirelessly to restore safety and power to the communities of South Carolina and Western North Carolina.

Their unwavering commitment and dedication remain a beacon of hope during these difficult times.

In response to the storm’s devastation, the Spartanburgers are pleased to announce that more than 600 Hurricane Helene Relief Tee’s have been pre-ordered, totaling over $7,500 in donations. All proceeds will go directly to South Carolina and Western North Carolina relief efforts through partnerships with Spartanburg-based United Way of the Piedmont, the Red Cross, and Samaritan’s Purse, strengthening our collective mission to support those in need. “We’re grateful to the Hub City Spartanburgers for making us their local partner in Helene recovery efforts. From immediate response to long-term recovery, we’re here to help our community rebuild in the aftermath of Helene. Thanks to the Hub City Spartanburgers team for joining our United for All response,” says Paige Stephenson, President and CEO of United Way of the Piedmont.

Pre-orders for the Hurricane Helene Relief Tee are still open for those who have not yet had the chance to support this initiative. Those who selected the “local pick-up option” when checking out will be receiving information soon, and shipping will begin shortly thereafter. Every purchase not only helps fund recovery efforts but also serves as a symbol of our community’s resilience and solidarity. Join the Hub City Spartanburgers in making a difference and wear your support proudly.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the people, organizations and communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Helene, and we hope that the donations being made can directly assist those in need,” said Tyson Jeffers, GM of the Hub City Spartanburgers. “We are so thankful to our fans in SC, NC and across the country who supported these efforts through buying a Hurricane Relief shirt.

Organization Information:

United Way of the Piedmont : Have served 474 households with financial assistance, offered 49 households Airbnb credits to ensure a safe place to stay, 49 community volunteers have served in hurricane relief call centers, and more than 680 items donated at their office or online to help restock local agencies. Their team will continue to provide critical assistance to families with hardships due to Helene. They have had 3,500 online applications, and are working hard to respond to this high volume of requests. View the online application and details.

: Have served 474 households with financial assistance, offered 49 households Airbnb credits to ensure a safe place to stay, 49 community volunteers have served in hurricane relief call centers, and more than 680 items donated at their office or online to help restock local agencies. Their team will continue to provide critical assistance to families with hardships due to Helene. They have had 3,500 online applications, and are working hard to respond to this high volume of requests. View the online application and details. Red Cross : The Red Cross is assisting in connecting separated loved ones with the Red Cross Reunification Teams, as well as providing shelter, food, and relief supplies to displaced individuals.

: The Red Cross is assisting in connecting separated loved ones with the Red Cross Reunification Teams, as well as providing shelter, food, and relief supplies to displaced individuals. Samaritan’s Purse: Samaritan’s Purse provides relief throughout Watauga County, North Carolina in many ways. Samaritan’s Purse is coordinating airlifts to drop supplies, clearing pathways of debris, putting tarps on roofs, and assisting those isolated by the storm.

Written by the Hub City Spartanburgers.