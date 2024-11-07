Hub City Spartanburgers to Play in South Atlantic League Beginning in 2025

The Hub City Spartanburgers are excited to announce that they will be playing in the South Division of the South Atlantic League starting in 2025!

Get ready for local rivalries and some fun times at Fifth Third Park! Be on the lookout for our 2025 scheduled coming soon!

More info from MiLB’s official announcement:

The Hub City Spartanburgers (Spartanburg, South Carolina) will replace the Hickory Crawdads in the High-A South Atlantic League, with Hickory moving to the Single-A Carolina League in place of the Down East Wood Ducks, who will move to Spartanburg following the 2024 season. The South Atlantic League North Division will now consist of Aberdeen, Brooklyn, Hudson Valley, Jersey Shore and Wilmington, with the South Division consisting of Asheville, Bowling Green, Greensboro, Greenville, Hub City (Spartanburg), Rome and Winston-Salem. The Carolina League North Division will include Carolina, Fayetteville, Fredericksburg, Delmarva, Lynchburg and Salem. The South Division will consist of Augusta, Charleston, Columbia, Hickory, Kannapolis and Myrtle Beach.

Visit https://www.milb.com/hub-city for more information.

