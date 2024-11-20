Milo’s Tea Company Expanding Spartanburg County Operations; $53 Million Investment and 80 New Jobs Expected

Milo’s Tea Company (Milo’s Tea), a leading beverage company, today announced it is expanding its operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $53 million investment will create 80 new jobs.

Headquartered in Alabama, Milo’s Tea is a family-owned company that crafts high-quality, freshly brewed tea and closest-to-homemade lemonade. Ground was broken on the Spartanburg County facility in March 2023. Once complete, it will house a brewing, bottling and distribution operation.

Located at 6684 U.S. Highway 221 in Moore, Milo’s Tea will expand its Spartanburg County operation by installing an additional production line and enhancements to meet increased demand.

“Milo’s is a people-first company, so the talented workforce in South Carolina’s Upstate is a significant draw for us,” said Milo’s Tea Company Chair and CEO Tricia Wallwork. “The remarkable people, coupled with ease of access to the East Coast, high-quality water, and the outstanding support of state and local economic development partners, reaffirm that we made the right decision to put down roots in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.”

Operations will begin in November 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Milo’s Tea team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building construction.