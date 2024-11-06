Morgan Square Madness Brings Hoops and Hype

On October 22, the vibrant atmosphere of USC Upstate was electrified as the campus hosted its third annual Morgan Square Madness, presented by Ingles.

This beloved event not only kicks off the basketball season but also brings together the community to celebrate school spirit, local talent, and the unyielding support for USC Upstate’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

As attendees filtered into Daniel Morgan Square, the infectious energy was palpable. DJ Sha, known for his dynamic mixes, set the stage with lively beats that resonated throughout the square. The evening took a soulful turn with a captivating performance by Asheville native, Lyric, whose powerful vocals inspired attendees and created an unforgettable ambiance.

The excitement peaked as crowds gathered around a makeshift basketball court, where both the men’s and women’s teams showcased their skills during warm-ups. Local children eagerly participated, scurrying after missed shots and basking in the thrill of being so close to their athletic heroes. The scent of food trucks wafted through the air, offering an array of culinary delights—from sizzling burgers to gourmet tacos—further enhancing the festive spirit.

USC Upstate students, sporting their school colors, began arriving early, with the first 100 receiving free T-shirts and $10 food vouchers, incentivizing participation and camaraderie. As they mingled and took in the sights, the sense of community was unmistakable.

The event unfolded with a carefully structured agenda, starting with the acknowledgment of local sponsors like The Johnson Group, Morgan Square Hospitality Group, Bojangles, Rigsby’s, City of Spartanburg, Pinnacle Partnership, Spartan Waste, PSi Design, SC Army National Guard, Arrowhead Design Group, Audacy and Fox Sports Radio play a crucial role in supporting the university’s athletics. Each player from the men’s and women’s teams was introduced with fanfare, accompanied by young participants from the local Boys and Girls Club, emphasizing the connection between the university and the community.

During a lighthearted interview with the emcee, women’s basketball coach Jason Williams shared an amusing glimpse into his pre-game rituals. “Honestly, my ritual might be considered weird,” he said with a laugh. “I take a nap, work out with the team, and then head to the game fully rest.” His honesty resonated with the audience, highlighting the human side of coaching.

Men’s basketball coach Marty Richter took the opportunity to encourage the community’s involvement. “I want everyone to come to the home games,” he urged. “Bring at least one friend or family member. Both teams work really hard on the court and deserve the support of our community.” His words echoed the heart of the evening’s purpose: to foster unity and support for the athletes who dedicate themselves to their sport.

The night was peppered with interactive games such as “Sparty Says,” “Celebrity Knockout,” and “Blindfolded Dancing,” which kept the crowd engaged and laughing. These activities not only entertained but also showcased the playful spirit of the teams, making them relatable and accessible to fans of all ages.

Prominent community leaders were present, including Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice and USC Upstate Chancellor Bennie Harris. Mayor Rice expressed his enthusiasm for USC Upstate’s growth and community engagement, highlighting the importance of events like Morgan Square Madness in bringing people together. Chancellor Harris took the stage, thanking attendees for their support and recognizing the invaluable contributions of the Army National Guard. “They really stepped up and helped us during Hurricane Helene and supported our community,” he remarked. His acknowledgment of local heroes resonated deeply with attendees.

In a rallying cry, Chancellor Harris urged everyone to support USC Upstate’s athletes, as he recognized them and said, “This is the Spartan year. We’re winning, and championships are coming. We’d love to see you all at the Hodge Center to cheer us on.” His words served as a powerful reminder of the shared journey between athletes and their supporters.

As the evening wound down, the festivities continued with more games, exciting prizes, and a lively dance party that left attendees buzzing with excitement. Morgan Square Madness not only celebrated the beginning of the basketball season but also reinforced the bonds within the USC Upstate community, fostering a spirit of togetherness that promises to carry through the entire year.

Written by USC Upstate.