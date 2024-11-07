National Park Service Reopens 11-Mile Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway

The National Park Service recently restored access to approximately 11 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, within the Asheville corridor, from milepost 382.5, at US 70 near the Folk Art Center, to milepost 393.6, at NC Route 191 near the NC Arboretum, including the French Broad Overlook at milepost 393.8.

The Asheville Visitor Center , at milepost 384, will now resume year-round operations daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Folk Art Center operations, at milepost 382, are scheduled to resume on Saturday, November 9. Trails in this section of the Parkway are also open but extreme caution is advised for trail users who may experience hazards resulting from landslides, downed or leaning trees, washouts, and other damage.

Visitors are also asked to avoid parking on the roadside in any location other than official, paved parking areas, as heavy equipment is still active in the area. Since storm recovery began, National Park Service staff and contractors have moved more than 350,000 cubic feet of storm debris from this 11-mile road segment. This volume of woody debris could fill nearly 150 shipping containers.

The National Park Service does not yet have projected opening dates for areas of the Parkway immediately north and south of the 11-mile road segment opening today. Ongoing roadway and roadside damage evaluations, significant debris removal, and miles of technical hazard tree work remain north of US 70 and south of State Route 191. The NPS will provide updates on those sections when additional information is available.

“With [this] opening, we have now restored access to over 310 miles of the Parkway.” Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout said. “Incident teams and contractors have been working on this section for over a month, with large numbers of damaged trees, vast amounts of tree debris in the roadway, and heavy equipment at work simultaneously throughout the corridor. I am grateful for everyone involved in the effort to reopen this critical section of the Parkway.”

Due to the severity of the storm, conditions on park roads and trails are expected to continue to change in the next weeks and months. Visitors should plan carefully for their visit and share travel plans with others in advance. For safety reasons, the park asks that people continue to respect all closures. Current known conditions and updates about the Parkway are online at www.nps.gov/blri and the park’s social media platforms at @BlueRidgeNPS (Facebook, X, and Instagram). New images have also been added to public domain image and video gallery .

Written by the National Park Service.