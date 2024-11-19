Nestlé USA Expands Upstate Operations; $150 Million Investment Expected

Nestlé USA, a leading food and beverage company, has announced it is expanding its Cherokee County operations. The company will invest $150 million in its Gaffney production facility.

Nestlé USA operates 112 offices and facilities in 28 states and opened its Gaffney facility in 1980. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Stouffer’s, Nestlé Toll House, Coffee-mate and more.

“This investment further solidifies our dedication to the Gaffney community, where Nestlé has been an integral part for nearly 45 years,” said Nestlé USA Gaffney Factory Manager Nicole Caldwell. “It also reflects our continued commitment to enhance our U.S. manufacturing footprint and in-house capabilities. These enhancements will enable us to meet the consumer demand for the beloved brands in our frozen meals portfolio.”

Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III stated, “We are proud to be a long-time partner of Nestlé USA and celebrate the company’s decades-long legacy in one of our state’s rural communities. This $150 million investment is a major victory for Cherokee County, and we look forward to Nestlé USA’s continued success in the community for many years to come.”

Nestlé USA’s investment in its production facility, located at 2132 Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, will include a new line for the production of single-serve frozen meals as well as enhanced automation and digital technology.