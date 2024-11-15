Samaritan Biologics Expanding Upstate Operations; $5 Million Investment and 85 New Jobs Expected

Samaritan Biologics, a medical technology company, has announced it is expanding its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $5 million investment will create 85 new jobs.

Founded in 2019, Samaritan Biologics develops, manufactures and distributes human amniotic allograft products for wound care and surgical applications. The company currently operates a research and education facility at the Clemson University Biomedical Engineering Innovation Campus (CUBEInC) in Greenville.

Samaritan Biologics will lease an 11,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in the new Flex Lab One on the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) campus at 215 Innovation Drive in Greenville. The facility will include five clean rooms for the processing of human cellular tissue products.

“Samaritan Biologics recognizes that Greenville, S.C. has evolved into a region fueled by research, businesses, and a smart, young and creative workforce that both thrives on, and is a catalyst for innovation,” written by Samaritan Biologics COO and Managing Partner Jerry Chang. “With cutting-edge research and advanced therapies, Samaritan Biologics is not only offering new hope for healing but also fostering economic growth and attracting top talent to the state. With the support of South Carolina and Greenville County, this commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation will bring transformative care to patients and our communities.”

Operations are expected to be online in January 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Samaritan Biologics team should email resumes to [email protected].

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building improvements.