TSA Readies for Busiest Thanksgiving Travel Period on Record, Provides Passengers With Time-Saving Travel Tips

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is prepared for the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record and is projected to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26, to Monday, Dec. 2, representing a volume increase of approximately 6% from this time in 2023.

Passenger volumes have reached record highs in 2024, with an increase of 17% since 2022.

TSA projects the three busiest travel days will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday. The agency expects to screen more than 2.8 million people on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2.9 million for Wednesday, Nov. 27, and more than 3 million people on Sunday, Dec. 1.

“This holiday season is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods on record, and the vigilant people of the Transportation Security Administration stand ready to ensure the security and ease of travel,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Many members of the TSA workforce will be on duty throughout Thanksgiving Day and week and I am immensely grateful for their selfless dedication and professionalism. I encourage travelers to plan ahead, follow TSA’s travel tips, and take advantage of programs like TSA PreCheck® – simple steps that will make everyone’s journey smoother, our skies safer, and TSA’s job easier.”

TSA has screened more than 2.9 million passengers on multiple days in 2024, but the record for the heaviest passenger volume in TSA history was on Sunday, July 7, when Transportation Security Officers screened more than 3 million people at airport security checkpoints nationwide. TSA may exceed that record this Thanksgiving travel period.

“As we approach Thanksgiving, TSA is ready to accommodate record passenger volumes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “The 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history have all occurred in 2024, and we anticipate that trend to continue. Working alongside our airport and airline partners and the FAA, we have optimized staffing and will do our best to maintain our wait time standards: less than 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck lanes and less than 30 minutes for standard screening lanes. I am extremely grateful for our dedicated employees across the agency who continue to remain vigilant and focused on the mission to ensure security of our transportation systems and keep the traveling public safe.”

To travel with ease, TSA advises passengers to pack smart and start with an empty bag. Passengers who do so are less likely to bring prohibited items through the checkpoint. All liquids, gels and aerosols must be 3.4 ounces or less when packed in a carry-on bag. Certain foods, such as gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam and preserves – which are considered liquids or gels – must be packed in a checked bag if they exceed 3.4 ounces.

If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, it is a liquid, aerosol or gel and must be packed in your checked bag if it exceeds the 3.4-ounce limit. As always, passengers may bring solid foods such as cakes and other baked goods through the checkpoint. Check for prohibited items by using the What Can I Bring? page on TSA.gov or just ask @AskTSA.

The TSA PreCheck Trusted Traveler Program offers faster checkpoint screening with wait times that are almost always 10 minutes or less. Passengers enrolled in TSA PreCheck do not need to remove shoes; belts; 3-1-1 liquids, aerosols and gels; laptops; food items and light jackets during security screening. TSA PreCheck members are reminded to make sure their Known Traveler Number (KTN) is in their airline reservation so it appears on their boarding pass.

Check out TSA’s top travel tips for an efficient and successful trip through security this holiday season.

Written by the TSA.