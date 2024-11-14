USC Upstate Wins 2024 Big South Women’s Soccer Championship

USC Upstate women’s soccer recently played for the Big South Championship at the Mecklenburg County SportsPlex and did not disappoint.
For the first time in program history, the Spartans claimed the trophy, defeating the High Point Panthers 3-0. As a team, Upstate outshot the Panthers 15 to seven.
Both teams traded shots throughout the first half, but Upstate struck first off a goal from Big South Offensive Player of the Year Dara Russo, assisted by Margret Edda Bjarnadottir and Paige Armstrong. Meghan Groah made a crucial save with five minutes remaining in the first half to keep the Spartans ahead 1-0 heading into the halftime break.
Upstate kept the momentum going into the second half. In a similar fashion to Thursday night, Paige Armstrong once again found the back of the net off a shot from the top of the box. Savannah Noll scored her first goal of the season in the 76th minute, giving Upstate the 3-0 advantage. Dara Russo and Emily Rangel each put up three shots, two being on target. Palina Jordan added three shots of her own.
Announced after the Championship match was the All-Tournament team, which was highlighted by four Spartans. Defender Catarina Dantas was the tournament MVP.
Big South All-Tournament Team:
Catarina Dantas, USC Upstate (MVP)
Dara Russo, USC Upstate
Savannah Noll, USC Upstate
Paige Armstrong, USC Upstate
Alex DePerno, High Point
Ella Vaughn, High Point
Tessa Carlin, High Point
Lilly Short, Radford
Jashyra Johnson, Radford
Kelly Hall, Presbyterian
Lyla Chadd, Presbyterian
Alex Dinger, Longwood
Anna Doane, UNC Asheville
Game Information
Score: USC Upstate 3 ; HPU 0
Record: USC Upstate (10-4-4; 5-1-2 Big South) vs. High Point (9-7-3 ; 5-2-1)
Location: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex | Matthews, N.C.
How It Happened
- ‘5 – Shot by Emily Rangel, saved by High Point’s goalkeeper
- ‘8 – Shot by Paige Armstrong, high
- ’13 – Hailey Sapinoro takes aim at the goal, but it is saved
- ’14 – Emily Rangel sends a shot high over the goal
- ’22 – Shot by Hailey Sapinoro, blocked
- ’23 – Shot by Emily Rangel, saved
- ’23 – Goal by Dara Russo, assisted by Margret Edda Bjarnadottir and Paige Armstrong
- ’40 – Shot by High Point, saved by Meghan Groah
- ’47 – Palina Jordan takes a shot, sending it wide left
- ’52 – Shot by Nya Baccelli, saved
- ’55 – Meghan Groah makes another save to keep a clean sheet
- ’57 – Goal by Paige Armstrong
- ’62 – Dara Russo takes her second shot, but it is saved by High Point
- ’64 – Shot by Dara Russo, wide left
- ’66 – Palina Jordan fires off another shot, but it hits the crossbar
- ’76 – Goal by Savannah Noll, assisted by Paige Armstrong
- ’79 – Shot by Palina Jordan, high
Notable
- This is the first time in program history that Upstate has won the Big South Tournament
- Paige Armstrong earned a new season high for points in a game with four. She also earned a new season high in assists with two
- Savannah Noll netted her first goal of the season
- Meghan Groah earned her third shutout of the season
UP Next for Women’s Soccer
Upstate will make the trip to face UNC. The Tar Heels enter the NCAA Tournament with a record of 16-5-0 overall, going 7-3-0 in the ACC. This tournament marks their 43rd straight appearance, coming in as the number two seed. The winner will advance to the second round, facing the winner of Santa Clara and BYU.
The match will take place on Friday, November 15th at Dorrance Field. Kick-off is set for 6:00 pm.
Tickets are on sale now at goheels.com. Prices are $8-$10.
Written by USC Upstate.