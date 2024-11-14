USC Upstate Wins 2024 Big South Women’s Soccer Championship

USC Upstate women’s soccer recently played for the Big South Championship at the Mecklenburg County SportsPlex and did not disappoint.

For the first time in program history, the Spartans claimed the trophy, defeating the High Point Panthers 3-0. As a team, Upstate outshot the Panthers 15 to seven.

Both teams traded shots throughout the first half, but Upstate struck first off a goal from Big South Offensive Player of the Year Dara Russo , assisted by Margret Edda Bjarnadottir and Paige Armstrong . Meghan Groah made a crucial save with five minutes remaining in the first half to keep the Spartans ahead 1-0 heading into the halftime break.

Upstate kept the momentum going into the second half. In a similar fashion to Thursday night, Paige Armstrong once again found the back of the net off a shot from the top of the box. Savannah Noll scored her first goal of the season in the 76th minute, giving Upstate the 3-0 advantage. Dara Russo and Emily Rangel each put up three shots, two being on target. Palina Jordan added three shots of her own.

Announced after the Championship match was the All-Tournament team, which was highlighted by four Spartans. Defender Catarina Dantas was the tournament MVP.

Big South All-Tournament Team:

Catarina Dantas , USC Upstate (MVP)

Dara Russo , USC Upstate

Savannah Noll , USC Upstate

Paige Armstrong , USC Upstate

Alex DePerno, High Point

Ella Vaughn, High Point

Tessa Carlin, High Point

Lilly Short, Radford

Jashyra Johnson, Radford

Kelly Hall, Presbyterian

Lyla Chadd, Presbyterian

Alex Dinger, Longwood

Anna Doane, UNC Asheville

Game Information

Score: USC Upstate 3 ; HPU 0

Record: USC Upstate (10-4-4; 5-1-2 Big South) vs. High Point (9-7-3 ; 5-2-1)

Location: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex | Matthews, N.C.

How It Happened

Notable

This is the first time in program history that Upstate has won the Big South Tournament

Paige Armstrong earned a new season high for points in a game with four. She also earned a new season high in assists with two

earned a new season high for points in a game with four. She also earned a new season high in assists with two Savannah Noll netted her first goal of the season

netted her first goal of the season Meghan Groah earned her third shutout of the season

UP Next for Women’s Soccer

Upstate will make the trip to face UNC. The Tar Heels enter the NCAA Tournament with a record of 16-5-0 overall, going 7-3-0 in the ACC. This tournament marks their 43rd straight appearance, coming in as the number two seed. The winner will advance to the second round, facing the winner of Santa Clara and BYU.

The match will take place on Friday, November 15th at Dorrance Field. Kick-off is set for 6:00 pm.

Tickets are on sale now at goheels.com. Prices are $8-$10.

Written by USC Upstate.