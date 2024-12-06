AFL Continues Growth of Spartanburg County Manufacturing Operations; $155 Million Investment and 150 New Jobs Expected

AFL, a manufacturer of fiber optic products and equipment, has announced it is expanding its manufacturing operations across Spartanburg County. The company’s $155 million investment will create over 150 new jobs over the next two to five years.

“For four decades, AFL has been deeply rooted in Spartanburg County. Thanks to the strong support of our state and local leaders, our expansion enhances our global manufacturing capabilities while strengthening our local community,” AFL President and CEO Jaxon Lang. “This investment enables us to better serve customers worldwide with increased production capacity, while creating new opportunities in the Upstate.”

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Spartanburg County, AFL is a subsidiary of Fujikura, Ltd. of Japan, and provides industry-leading, end-to-end solutions, products and services to the energy, service provider, enterprise, industrial, and hyperscale markets.

The company’s products, which include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, and outside plant equipment, are used in over 130 countries.

AFL will expand all of its fiber optic cable manufacturing operations located across Duncan.

The expansion will increase production capacity for the critical equipment needed to support domestic cable manufacturing, broadband deployment and power grid modernization.

Individuals interested in joining the AFL team should visit the company’s careers page.

“AFL’s expansion and the more than 150 new jobs it will create in Spartanburg County represent a major victory for South Carolina’s world-class workforce,” Gov. Henry McMaster. “We are proud the company continues to invest in our state and look forward to the impact this expansion will have in the years ahead.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.