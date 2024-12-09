Automotive Supplier Grows South Carolina Footprint in the Upstate

The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced Magna International (Magna), a mobility technology company and one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space, is growing its South Carolina footprint.

The company will establish a new satellite operation and expand its existing operation in Greenville County. Magna’s combined investment of approximately $200 million will create around 200 new jobs across both facilities starting in 2025.

“Magna has been part of the Greenville County community for over 30 years, benefiting from the region’s skilled and diverse workforce that drives our innovation and customer value,” said Magna Body and Chassis Group President John O’Hara. “We look forward to further growth and continuing to be an integral part of this vibrant community.”

Magna’s new 625,000-square-foot facility located at 923 Matrix Parkway in Piedmont, along with the additional funding to expand its existing facility, represents a significant commitment to the local economy. Operations at the new facility are expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

Both Piedmont facilities will produce automotive components for cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Individuals interested in joining the Magna team should visit the company’s careers page.

For the company’s new facility, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project and awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of facility set up and improvements.