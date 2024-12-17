Boeing Commits to Expand South Carolina Operations; $1 Billion Investment and 500 New Jobs Expected

Boeing plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. The company plans to invest $1 billion in infrastructure upgrades at its existing site and create 500 new jobs over the next five years.

For more than a decade, Boeing South Carolina (BSC) has been the home of the full 787 Dreamliner production cycle and fabricates, assembles, and delivers, the 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 to customers globally. The company established operations in South Carolina in 2009 and currently employs more than 7,800 people across its Airport and North Campuses in North Charleston, and its West Campus in Orangeburg. Boeing acquired the operations in Orangeburg, located at 174 Millennium Drive, earlier this year, though those facilities will not be affected by the expansion plans.

“Since the creation of Boeing South Carolina in 2009, we’ve marked many important milestones – including consolidating 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina,” said Vice President and General Manager of the 787 Program and BSC Site Leader Scott Stocker. “I’m thrilled for this next phase of growth, which is made possible by our incredible teammates and the confidence our customers have in our airplanes. This decision reflects Boeing’s commitment to the workforce, the 787 program and the community. We are building a legacy at BSC, for ourselves and for future generations in the Palmetto State.”

Boeing will expand both of its North Charleston campuses, located at 5400 International Blvd. and 9775 Patriot Blvd., to support increased 787 Dreamliner production targets and potential future rate increases driven by market demand. The 787 Dreamliner program plans to increase to a rate of 10 airplanes per month by 2026.

Operations are expected to be online in early 2027. Individuals interested in joining the Boeing team should visit the company’s careers page.