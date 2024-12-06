Derek Hough’s “Dance For The Holidays Tour” to Visit Spartanburg on Dec. 7th

Four time EMMY winner Derek Hough has announced the dates for his all new Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays tour.

The 38 city tour begins November 1, 2024 in Atlantic City, NJ and concludes on December 29, 2024 with a two night engagement in Mesa, AZ with stops in cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Nashville. Tickets for Dance for the Holidays are now on sale to the public.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is an all new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Creative team and EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez’s ‘All I Have’, Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs®), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com . VIP packages are available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony & Drama Desk Award nominated producer. He’s produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, The Illusionists, Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit!, Donny Osmond) and live tours (Derek Hough Symphony of Dance).

Tour Schedule

November 1, 2024 Atlantic City, NJ Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars November 2, 2024 Buffalo, NY Shea’s Buffalo Theatre November 3, 2024 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena November 4, 2024 Brookville, NY Tilles Center for the Performing Arts November 6, 2024 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre November 8, 2024 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre November 9, 2024 Rama, ON Casino Rama November 10, 2024 Windsor, ON Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum November 11, 2024 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Hall November 14, 2024 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre November 15, 2024 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium November 16, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre November 18, 2024 New York, NY Beacon Theatre November 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium November 22, 2024 Hershey, PA The Hershey Theatre November 23, 2024 Rochester, NY Kodak Center November 24, 2024 Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor November 25, 2024 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center November 27, 2024 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center November 29, 2024 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts November 30, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater December 1, 2024 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live December 3, 2024 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts December 4, 2024 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel December 5, 2024 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center December 7, 2024 Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium December 8, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center December 9, 2024 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre December 11, 2024 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre December 13, 2024 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land December 14, 2024 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre December 16, 2024 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre December 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theater December 19, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theater December 20, 2024 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Theater December 21, 2024 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater December 22, 2024 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic December 27, 2024 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center December 28, 2024 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center December 29, 2024 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center