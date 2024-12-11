Duke Energy Celebrates Giving Tuesday With More Than $300,000 in ‘Surcee’ Contributions to Help Fight Hunger in South Carolina

Duke Energy recently wrapped up an initiative to support organizations that address food deserts, insecurities, and inequities across South Carolina by announcing more than $300,000 in surprise microgrants and contributions to community organizations across the state.

The announcement concludes a monthlong campaign by Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation to support organizations in South Carolina that address food insecurities and inequities across the state. In total, the initiative provided over $500,000 to feeding programs through Giving Tuesday supporting organizations including Mill Village Farms, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, FoodShare South Carolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank and AIM, among many others.

“If you grew up in South Carolina, you likely know that a ‘surcee’ is a small, unexpected gift,” said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to give a little something extra and highlight the great work these organizations do throughout the year to help keep our friends and neighbors from going hungry.”

The microgrants and contributions were not solicited by the receiving organizations. The ‘surcee’ funding opportunities recognize the important gaps these typically smaller agencies fill in the neighborhoods they serve.

A complete list of recipients can be found here.

Duke Energy employees also provided their time volunteering with these and other organizations throughout the month to assist in packing and distributing food boxes, preparing backpacks for weekend food programs for students and providing sweat equity to senior mobile food programs and other feeding initiatives in their neighborhoods.

Every bit of support to local food banks or soup kitchens is helpful any time of year but particularly during the holiday season. To find a community feeding partner near you, search online at SC211.org or text “FOOD” to 211211.

“We also know customers struggling to put food on the table are making decisions about what bills to pay at home, including their electricity bill,” Pearson said. “That’s why it’s important for us to also share information that can assist families to manage their energy bills when times are tough.” To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Written by Duke Energy.