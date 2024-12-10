FEMA to Host Disaster Response Webinar for Small Businesses on Dec. 10th

The “Disaster Response: Small Business Resources, Insurance, and Claims” session on December 10, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm is a part of the ongoing Small Business Disaster Preparedness Series aimed at sharing critical information and resources for small businesses to successfully navigate disaster recovery situations and build resiliency before, during, and after disasters.

This session will focus on insurance and claims resources for small businesses who are interested in or actively participating in the disaster claims process after a disaster. Session presenters will also share information and resources on the insurance life cycle, including making initial insurance claims to finding and applying for additional federal resources.

Here is a glance as this session’s topics:

Best Practices: Year-Round Preparation, Insurance Claims

Overview of Federal Grants, Loans, and Other Support for Small Businesses

Additional Key Resources for Maximizing Disaster Insurance and Claims

The webinar is presented by U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Office of Business, Industry, and Infrastructure Integration (OB3I) in partnership with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience (ODRR).

Register for the webinar here. If you have questions you would like to submit in advance, please email [email protected].