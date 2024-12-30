Governor McMaster Requests Major Disaster Declaration Following November Flooding

Governor McMaster has requested a Major Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist state and local recovery efforts following severe storms and heavy rainfall that caused significant flooding across portions of the Midlands and Lowcountry from November 6 to November 14, 2024.

The request follows extensive damage assessments conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and state and local emergency management teams, which determined that more than 100 homes were damaged and that public agency costs related to infrastructure damage are projected to exceed $11 million.

The President’s Disaster Declaration, if approved, would provide FEMA Individual Assistance Program assistance to impacted residents in Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties. The Individual Assistance Program would provide direct financial assistance to residents who incurred uninsured damages to their property as a result of the storm. FEMA Individual Assistance may also provide for other needs on a case-by-case basis. Additional information about this program can be found here.

The request also includes all categories of the FEMA Public Assistance Program for Bamberg, Calhoun, and Orangeburg Counties. The Public Assistance Program reimburses state and affected local government applicants for the unexpected, extraordinary costs of recovering from a major disaster. FEMA pays 75 percent of this aid, and the division of the remaining 25 percent will be determined at a later date. Additional information about this program can be found here.

The governor’s request also includes FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program grants to help lessen the impact of future disasters.

Written by the South Carolina Office of the Governor.