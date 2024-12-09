GSP Airport Celebrates Record-Breaking Year

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is celebrating a new milestone in its history, surpassing its record for the highest number of passengers in a year.

As of November 25, GSP has welcomed over 2,612,236 passengers, breaking its previous record set in 2019. This milestone highlights a year of growth, with passenger traffic up 12.8% compared to the same period last year.

The record-breaking achievement is the result of an unprecedented year for GSP, which included 11 new route announcements and the addition of a new airline, Breeze Airways. These accomplishments would not be possible without the support of the Upstate South Carolina community.

“Breaking this record is a remarkable moment for GSP and a reflection of the trust and loyalty of our passengers,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “Our goal is always to provide the Upstate region with unparalleled connectivity and travel experiences. We are grateful to our community for helping us reach this milestone and are excited for the continued growth ahead.”

In addition, during 2024, GSP was recognized by travelers for a second consecutive year as the Best Airport in North America based on customer satisfaction, and GSP was named among the Best Places to Work in South Carolina.

As a token of appreciation, GSP celebrated the record-breaking moment with passengers aboard the inbound United Airlines flight from Washington-Dulles, which officially pushed the airport past the 2019 record. Each passenger received $100 toward their next flight, thanking them for their role in this historic achievement.

Looking ahead, GSP anticipates continuing this momentum, projecting over 2.8 million passengers by year-end.

