Northern Tool + Equipment Welcomes a Famous Monster Jam Truck to Upstate Store on Jan. 2nd

Northern Tool + Equipment is bringing the high-octane excitement of Monster Jam to the Greenville community.

On Thursday, January 2, customers will have the chance to experience the thrill-seeking adrenaline firsthand as a World Famous Monster Jam® truck will be stationed outside of Northern Tool + Equipment along with a Monster Jam crew member.

The family-friendly event will take place outdoors, weather permitting, and is open to the public between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

Northern Tool & Equipment is offering an exclusive deal for attendees during the event. Customers who make a purchase of $50 or more on Klutch, Strongway or Ultra-Tow products will receive a free Monster Jam ticket while supplies last at the 1242 Woodruff Road location.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Monster Jam to bring this incredible experience to our Greenville customers,” said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment. “It’s not every day you get to see a real Monster Jam truck up close and in person, and we’re excited for families and fans to experience it.”

The collaboration between Northern Tool + Equipment and Monster Jam aims to provide a unique experience for the Greenville community.

Image: Photographed truck(s) subject to change.

Written by Northern Tool + Equipment.