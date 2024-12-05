Quantum Computing Presents South Carolina Workforce Opportunity

Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the global economy and South Carolina is seeking to provide the workforce to lead the way.

The first challenge: explaining quantum computing.

“It’s a fundamentally new way of processing information,” said Richard Padbury, Ph.D.

The global lead of IBM Quantum, Padbury sought to shed light on the technology and explain the opportunities it presents during his keynote address at Advantage Greenville. The bi-annual thought leadership forum is presented by Furman’s The Hill Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the university’s Alumni Office.

Quantum computing utilizes quantum mechanics, a scientific theory relating to the behavior of subatomic particles. When applied, the theory enables computers with processing power far exceeding “classical” computers. These quantum computers can solve extremely complex problems in minutes, compared to the years it might take a traditional computer.

As part of IBM’s Quantum Commercial Ecosystem, Padbury works with a global community of Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions and tech related startups to harness the power of this revolutionary technology. From mathematics to addressing environmental issues, aerospace manufacturing to health and life science, and developing other areas of tech, the possibility are seemingly endless.

“I think we need more tools in our toolbox, and I fully believe quantum computing can be one of those tools.” Padbury said.

A major hurdle facing quantum computing has nothing to do with the technology, but workforce. According to Padbury, one in three quantum computing jobs are currently unfilled. From engineers and developers to business development and sales roles, the need for more professionals is significant.

That’s where SC Quantum (SCQ) comes in. The statewide initiative — awarded $15 million during the 2023-24 South Carolina legislative session — is attempting to address the workforce issue through collaborative efforts among key players in business, academia and government. With workforce development as a key component, SCQ hopes South Carolina will establish itself as a hub for quantum computing talent.

Jorden Fowler is an example of the opportunities quantum computing can create. A recent graduate from the University of South Carolina program, Fowler started the hedge fund, Shaw Circle, with a business plan that uses quantum computing to process risk management and investment strategies. Fowler has no background in computers or technology, but that didn’t stop him from utilizing the new technology, and it shouldn’t deter others.

“Quantum is more accessible than people realize,” he said. “If you have an interest in it then I encourage you to go explore. You’ll be amazed at what you’ll discover.”

Written by Greenville City Economic Development Corp.