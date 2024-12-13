Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition”

Join Dorothy and her loyal companion Toto as they “follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home.

Along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad), Munchkins, talking trees and winged monkeys. But most importantly, she befriends a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a Lion with no “nerve.”

Their journey to happiness is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope.

Performances are scheduled for:

December 13, 2024 at 4:30pm

December 14, 2024 at 2:00pm

December 15, 2024 at 2:00pm

Visit https://www.spartanburgyouththeatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Please Note: Patrons of all ages, including newborns, are required to purchase a ticket and all sales final. This show likely most enjoyed by ages 4 and up (includes some potentially scary moments).

Written by Spartanburg Little Theatre.