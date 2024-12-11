State and Local Conservation Groups Protect Legacy Landscape in South Carolina Mountains

State and local leaders along with outdoor enthusiasts recently gathered to get a first glimpse from the scenic ridge of the 1,090-acre Saluda Bluff property acquired by Naturaland Trust earlier this year.

“We are blessed to be surrounded in all directions by half a century of conservation initiatives that have protected these gorgeous foothills and mountains—the very best of South Carolina’s Blue Ridge,” said Mac Stone, executive director, Naturaland Trust. “We are adding another thousand acres to this landscape thanks to our passionate partners, without whom, these striking views may have been lost forever. We’re here today to celebrate these mountains, this milestone for public lands and the community who made it possible.”

Located in the bullseye of decades of conservation work and public lands that defines the upcountry of South Carolina, visitors to Saluda Bluff can get a birds’ eye view of more than 10,000 acres of protected properties. To the west is Table Rock State Park, above that is the Greenville Watershed, to the north is the Watson Cooper Heritage Preserve, Caesars Head State Park, Jones Gap State Park, Ashmore Heritage Preserve, Bald Rock Heritage Preserve and to the east is Wildcat Wayside State Park, Tall Pines Wildlife Management Area and hundreds of acres of Naturaland Trust’s holdings along the South Saluda River and SC Highway 11.

“South Carolina’s natural beauty and resources are some of our greatest treasures,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Protecting the Saluda Bluff property safeguards our water resources, reduces the risk of flooding, and ensures that these lands aren’t lost to development, while guaranteeing that current and future generations can enjoy and benefit from this property.”

For more than 1.4 miles, the South Saluda flows along the northern property line and there are over three miles of blue line streams throughout the tract. These protected properties and the natural filtration that the forests provide are an investment in the drinking water for more than 80,000 people. “As a water utility, land conservation is intuitive. It’s much more cost effective for us to protect drinking water at the source, than to treat it later,” said Andy Sevic, general manager, Easley Combined Utilities. “That’s why we have invested more than $1 million in land protection in the Upcountry, including $500,000 in the acquisition of this property.”

Additionally, the significant amount of frontage along the Saluda River along with the adjoining floodplain made this project a priority for the South Carolina Office of Resilience. “Protecting the state’s floodplains and property along our waterways safeguards the land’s natural ability to absorb and store floodwaters, reducing the impact of flooding on neighboring communities,” said Chief Resilience Officer Ben Duncan. “In the face of increasing environmental change and natural hazards, it is more important than ever to come together to conserve such properties for the benefit of our communities, economies, and ecosystems.”

The southern property line contains nearly a mile of Scenic SC Highway 11. “The designation of Scenic Highways describes the surrounding landscape, but it does not actually protect the characteristics that earned the roadway the distinctive honor,” said Raleigh West, South Carolina Conservation Bank Director. “Fortunately, with projects like Saluda Bluffs coming to fruition, we’ll be able to ensure the scenic beauty of Highway 11 remains intact forever.”

The property can be seen from the top of Table Rock, Caesars Head and Bald Rock Heritage Preserve and is a vital part of the viewshed of these public lands. Thankfully, the seller agreed to work with Naturaland Trust to see it protected and part of the public trust forever. The former owner, Hans Menzel, operates the manufacturing company Menzel US in Spartanburg, and said, “My father started South Carolina’s first foreign manufacturing company here in 1965. We are very proud to be in the upstate and honored to be part of the conservation legacy where our family land will be enjoyed by future generations.”

Naturaland Trust was able to spearhead and close this legacy project with the critical help of state, federal and local funders. The S.C. Conservation Bank approved a historic grant of $9 million that would help Naturaland Trust close on the property before the end of 2023. The state Office of Resilience committed $2 million and Easley Combined Utilities, a municipally owned utility who has championed source water protection in its Saluda watershed, contributed $500,000.

By utilizing $7 million of state-appropriated funds, SCDNR expects to receive ownership of the property no later than early 2025. At which point, it will become the South Saluda Wildlife Management Area and be opened for public use. “This is another huge victory for conservation in South Carolina and a tribute to invaluable partnerships,” said SCDNR Director Robert H. Boyles Jr. “Partners like Naturaland Trust are crucial in this process, and the S.C. General Assembly has been so generous in supporting public access expansion through the Wildlife Management Area program. We look forward to Saluda Bluff becoming a part of all the amazing public lands in South Carolina.”

SCDNR provides opportunities for outdoor recreational activities on more than 1.1 million acres of land, in which more than 300,000 acres are owned by the department and designated as wildlife management areas and heritage preserves. This milestone project will benefit tens of thousands of residents and visitors to the Upcountry for decades to come.

For more than 50 years, Naturaland Trust has protected special places in South Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains and Piedmont. During this time, it has helped protect over 100,000 acres. To learn more, visit www.naturalandtrust.org.

Written by the SCDNR.