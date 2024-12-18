Upstate Student Brings Home a Victory in the National Horse Show

Grace Loughlin, Wofford College Class of ’27, brought home a victory at the National Horse Show at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky, earning first place in her Amateur Hunters division.

“It’s such an honor to get to compete at this venue, let alone win,” says Loughlin of the National Horse Show, which has hosted some of the highest-achieving riders and horses in the world. This year, Loughlin was one of only 15 women in her section invited to compete.

This is not Loughlin’s first time placing nationally. Last year, she ranked third nationally in the same section of the National Horse Show as an amateur rider. This year she improved by two places to take the top spot.

Loughlin has been riding horses since she was in elementary school.

“I started taking pony lessons at a local barn near my house in Austin, Texas, when I was about 8 years old,” Loughlin says. “I immediately fell in love, and my parents got me my first horse, named Seven, in 2016.”

Loughlin’s victory at the National Horse Show came with Billy, her current horse.

“Although Billy is 18 years old, he still loves competing. Every time I walk the ring, I can tell he wants to do his very best and win. He truly is the horse of a lifetime,” she says.

Loughlin also competes as a member of the Wofford equestrian team, which participated in its first competition of the year, Nov. 11-12 in Lander, South Carolina. Loughlin was the first rider of the day.

“I won my flat class, and throughout the day, the rest of my teammates rode and continued to win classes and earn more points for our team,” Loughlin says. The Terriers were the team high point champion at this competition, and Loughlin credits time management with her ability to succeed in the show ring and classroom. “I have classes every morning, go to the barn for about five hours and then come back and do homework. It’s a lot, but having a team helps. Riding is normally such an individualistic sport, so it is great to be able to connect and compete with people who are also passionate about the sport.”

Written by Caroline Martz, Wofford College Class of 2025.