USC Upstate Launches New Engineering Program

USC Upstate is now offering a new industrial engineering program, addressing the growing demand for engineers in the region while providing students the opportunity to study and gain industry experience close to home.

The program features a comprehensive curriculum blending theoretical knowledge with practical application and is designed to meet ABET (Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology) compliance standards. Full certification will be achieved once the first cohort graduates, ensuring adherence to the high standards required for accreditation.

“Offering an engineering program has been a goal of mine since I started at Upstate, and I am excited about welcoming our first students next year,” said Chancellor Bennie Harris. “As an engineer myself, I know how valuable it is to develop career-ready skills while earning your degree. This program will ensure our students gain the knowledge and training that are critical to success in the field.”

Informed by feedback from local industry leaders and students, the program aligns strategically with regional needs, focusing on community-based projects such as infrastructure development, sustainable energy solutions, and environmental conservation. Partnerships with local businesses will provide students with internships and employment opportunities, preparing them to be workforce-ready upon graduation.

Designed with a “lab in industry” approach, the program offers students hands-on experience in real-world settings, utilizing industry-grade equipment and processes. This practical focus enhances learning and helps students connect with potential employers early in their academic journey.

“We are proud to announce USC Upstate’s new engineering program, offering students a top-tier option right here in their community.” said Don Bent, USC Upstate Executive in Residence and former COO at Oshkosh Defense. “With strong support from over a dozen local leading industry partners, this program is designed to provide a high-quality, affordable pathway to a career in engineering. Our goal is to reach every student, parent, and counselor to ensure they know this opportunity is now available close to home. It’s a transformative moment for USC Upstate and the Upstate region.”

Dr. Jeannie Chapman, dean of the College of Science and Technology at USC Upstate, emphasized the program’s importance in fulfilling the university’s mission to serve the community and meet industry demands.

“The decision to introduce this program was driven by both student demand and the urgent need for engineers in our region,” Chapman said. “We are eager to see the positive impact our students and faculty will have through this initiative.”

The announcement of the new industrial engineering program took place on December 2 at USC Upstate during an event that brought together local industry leaders to highlight the university’s commitment to addressing regional workforce needs. Attendees gained insight into the program’s innovative design and its potential to strengthen connections between education and industry.

As part of the event, guests were invited to observe a behind-the-scenes practice session with the USC Upstate men’s basketball team. Matt Martin, USC Upstate Director of Athletics, emphasized parallels between engineering and athletics, including strategy, precision, and teamwork. “Our practice was an opportunity to show how we focus on the details, refine our processes, and work together to achieve success,” said Martin. “It’s not so different from what engineers do—analyzing how things work and striving to make them better. This event offered a unique way to highlight the shared commitment to excellence that defines USC Upstate.”

Perspective students and industry leaders are encouraged to find out more about this program by going to the Industrial Engineering program page or contacting our Admissions department.

Written by USC Upstate.