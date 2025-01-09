Approaching Winter Storm Threatens Community Blood Supply

As the first major winter storm of 2025 bears down on the region, The Blood Connection (TBC) is planning ahead to prevent what could be a critical shortage of blood supplies.

With only 2-3 days’ worth of inventory on hand, TBC is calling on residents across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia to donate blood now to ensure that hospitals can continue to provide lifesaving care during the storm and its aftermath.

The approaching storm is expected to bring severe weather, including snow, ice, and power outages, which could disrupt blood collection efforts for days. In the face of these challenges, TBC is working to build its blood inventory to 5-7 days’ worth of blood products before the storm strikes—critical to sustaining local hospitals and meeting the needs of patients in urgent need of care.

In response to this critical need, TBC has activated its Emergency Continuity of Operations plan to ensure that blood collection efforts are maximized as long as conditions allow. However, with operational disruptions imminent, TBC is offering donors a special incentive to encourage immediate action: $50 in TBC rewards for blood donations at mobile drives and $70 in TBC rewards for donations at any TBC Community Donation Center through Friday, January 10th .

“Right now, we must increase our level of blood inventory,” said Dr. Robert Rainer, Medical Director at The Blood Connection. “Our team is already dealing with drive cancellations and closures in Virginia, and we are preparing for even more disruptions as the storm moves through.”

At the close of the holiday season, TBC saw a decrease in donations, resulting in lower-than-normal inventories, while blood usage remained high—leaving the organization facing an emergency-level shortfall just as weather conditions threaten to further impact collections.

“We’re in an urgent situation,” Dr. Rainer added. “TBC needs to collect more than 1,000 units of blood a day to support our 130+ healthcare partners across the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. Donors and blood drive hosts must step up to the plate now, so we can ensure our hospitals have the blood products they need. The time to act is now—before the storm hits and before we’re forced to stop collections.”

This storm comes on the heels of recent national tragedies that caused the activation of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), of which TBC is a member. BERC exists to ensure blood is always available for any emergency nationwide. With emergency reserves being used and collections about to be forced to end for the storm, TBC urges everyone to protect the blood supply for your hospital and donate today!

TBC is asking all eligible individuals to help secure the region’s blood supply and donate as soon as possible. Donors can make an appointment at one of TBC’s 20 donation centers or find a bloodmobile near them by visiting thebloodconnection.org/donate. While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome. For the latest updates on blood drives and potential closures, please visit thebloodconnection.org.

With severe weather expected, the urgency of this situation cannot be overstated. Help ensure that hospitals across the Southeast have the blood products they need to save lives. Donate today.

Written by The Blood Connection.