Artic Breeze Freezes Blood Collections

The Arctic Breeze storm system dealt significant disruptions to The Blood Connection’s (TBC) operations across its eastern service areas, intensifying the need for blood donations in minimally affected areas.

Severe weather forced several donation centers to close and caused many blood drives to be cancelled, threatening the blood supply relied on by hospitals in Eastern North Carolina and the coastal regions of South Carolina.

TBC must collect 1,000 units a day to provide lifesaving blood products to the 130+ hospitals, EMS and air transport services that rely on TBC for their blood each day.

With collections frozen in Eastern service areas, TBC is calling on its donors and all community members to support neighbors in need. To thank donors for their time and selflessness in donating blood to help trauma patients who are battling ice and snow, TBC is offering a special incentive to encourage immediate action: $50 in TBC rewards for blood donations at mobile drives and $70 in TBC rewards for donations at any TBC Community Donation Center.

“TBC donors and the communities we serve exemplify compassion and generosity all year long, but especially when our neighboring communities have a need,” said Elliott Kelley, Director of Public Relations and Marketing at The Blood Connection. “Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Eastern North Carolina are facing snow and ice that is placing communities in a standstill. The hospitals and first-responders serving that region need neighboring communities to step up and fill the need for blood while local residents are unable to donate due to the unsafe conditions.”

With severe weather icing blood collection efforts, TBC is pleading for all eligible individuals to help secure the region’s blood supply and donate as soon as is safe for you to travel to a donation center. Please visit thebloodconnection.org/donate to book an appointment today at your nearest donation center or bloodmobile. Walk-ins are always welcome, but appointments are encouraged. For the latest updates on blood drives and potential closures, please visit thebloodconnection.org.

Written by The Blood Connection.