BMW Group Donates $1 Million to the American Red Cross

The BMW Group in the U.S. is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to support those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The company is a long-standing partner of the American Red Cross and remains committed to supporting the organization’s work to care for the people impacted by disasters.

“The BMW Group has very close ties to California and especially in the Los Angeles area where many of our associates live and work in our regional offices and our design center, in addition to many dealers in the community,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the California wildfires, the firefighters who are giving their all, and the organizations who are working so hard to support them all.”

BMW’s financial donation will further enable the American Red Cross to provide immediate needs to so many affected by the fires. Anyone interested in supporting the American Red Cross’s relief efforts in California can do so by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a donation.

“The Red Cross is working around the clock to provide help and hope to people across the country impacted by disasters big and small, including wildfires, floods and other crises,” said Cliff Holtz, President and CEO of the American Red Cross. “We cannot thank BMW enough for their tremendous generosity as we work together to offer critical relief and comfort to families and communities in dire need.”

Written by the BMW Group.