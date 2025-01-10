Converse University Receives Donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

Converse University has received $10,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to restore hope and help rebuild after Hurricane Helene devastated the region in September 2024.

This disaster relief grant provides financial assistance to community partners, like Converse, who have played a vital role in helping those affected by the storm.

The Foundation granted the University $1,500 in 2023. Converse Director of Community Engagement and University Chaplain Eliza Smith DeBevoise was “overwhelmed with appreciation” by the generosity of this year’s funding. Hurricane Helene not only downed 19 trees on campus, but also caused flooding in the University’s Valkyrie Supply basic needs hub, which aims to reduce food insecurity and serves as a one-stop shop for food and hygiene items for students. This campus-wide resource is sustained through donations and monetary gifts.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, our campus community has been eager to direct its energy into a place of service,” said Rev. DeBevoise, who oversees Valkyrie Supply. “As we work to repair the damage on campus, we cannot thank the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation enough for committing their support to Converse and our students experiencing food insecurity.”

These funds will support long-term Hurricane Helene recovery efforts and assist in rebuilding, repairing and restoring what was damaged or lost. This grant funding builds upon the foundation’s year-round commitment to address food insecurity by increasing access to nutritious food and supporting nutritional education initiatives.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $22.8 million in grants.

Written by Converse University.