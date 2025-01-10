Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2025 Season

Flat Rock Playhouse is thrilled to announce its 2025 season, a spectacular showcase of music, theatre, and mystery!

Get ready to be transported by a diverse array of genres, from classic to contemporary, as world-class musicians take the stage. A Tony-award winning musical will dazzle audiences with its iconic story and unforgettable songs. Laughter will abound with a hilarious play that will leave you in stitches. The game’s afoot with a famous murder mystery that will challenge your detective skills. And, as always, our exceptional design wizards will elevate every production to new heights. Join us for an unforgettable season of artistic excellence and entertainment!

There is something for everyone at Flat Rock Playhouse and each season, we work hard to ensure that truth. If music is your jam, then 2025 is your ticket to a good time. Mix in a little comedy, some mystery, and a Tony Award winning blockbuster and you’ll be dancing in the aisles, singing along to the playlists, and gasping at the twists and turns.

“At Flat Rock Playhouse, we’re dedicated to delivering a season that has something for everyone and 2025 is shaping up to be one for the books. So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, GET YOUR TICKETS early, and get ready for a year of unforgettable entertainment.” –Lisa K. Bryant, Artistic Director

Subscriptions go on sale January 15 and all single tickets on sale Jan. 23. We can’t wait to share these incredible productions with our community.

Schedule

Mixtape Vol. 2: The Music of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s – February 20 – 23

It’s February, which means ‘the boys are back…again! From the same outstanding musical talent who brought you the Music of Queen, the Eagles, and the Beatles, Mixtape! Vol 2: The Best of the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s is back by oh-so popular demand! Shake off the winter blues with a red-hot rockin’ playlist featuring all new hits you know and love. You ‘dig it?’ ‘Let’s boogie!’ ‘Like, totally!’

Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé (March 6 – 8)

Shades of Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. This act consistently wows audiences around the country with exciting harmonies, smooth choreography, and charming good looks, combining big-band standards from the jazz era, classic hits from the 50s/60s/70s, as well as Billboard chart toppers from today in a high-energy show that generates standing ovations from sold-out crowds.

Stairway To Zeppelin (March 20 – 22)

Prepare to be transported to a time when rock ruled the world! You will surely agree that Stairway To Zeppelin is the #1 Led Zeppelin Tribute you’ve ever seen performed by four amazing musicians. Stairway To Zeppelin performs a show with visual effects and the latest in sound technology at low decibels with an unparalleled attention to a mix of the original recordings and live performances of the iconic Led Zeppelin. The charisma and musicianship in STZ is world-class, bringing goose-bump-excitement to audiences around the world.

MJ: The Illusion: Re-living the King of Pop (April 10 – 12)

A one-of-a-kind music concert that will take you on a journey through the music, performances, and visuals of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Through this live performance experience, you’ll be immersed in the magic of Michael Jackson’s music, from his breakthrough album “Off the Wall” to his timeless hits like “Thriller” and “Smooth Criminal” and of course “Billie Jean.” You’ll be transported back in time to the golden era of Michael Jackson, with a fully immersive experience that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

CATS (April 25 – May 17)

Cancelled last fall due to Hurricane Helene, CATS is back! An extravaganza of fantasy and theatre magic, CATS has enchanted audiences for decades with its fiercely energetic dancing, showbiz razzle-dazzle, and unforgettable lyrics drawn from T.S. Elliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. As one of the most popular Broadway blockbusters of all time and winner of seven Tony Awards, this certified classic has brought cheer to millions of theatre lovers of all ages! Don’t miss this all-new production! You and your family are sure to leave the theatre tapping your toes and ‘feline’ groovy!

Beautiful: The Carol King Musical (June 6 – July 5)

Step into the captivating world of “Beautiful,” a Tony Award-winning musical that tells the inspiring true story of legendary singer-songwriter Carole King. Journey through the life of this remarkable artist as she rises from a teenage girl with a passion for music to a groundbreaking icon whose songs have touched millions. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Carole King or new to her music, Beautiful is a celebration of love, friendship, and the universal language of song that resonates with audiences of all ages.

The Play That Goes Wrong (July 24 – August 23)

Find your way to ‘the Rock’ as this award-winning comedy takes center stage. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where the hapless Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s attempt to stage this 1920’s murder mystery devolves into madcap mayhem. From an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to survive until their final curtain call. Ready to laugh till it hurts? Book your tickets NOW for the show that has been hailed as “a gut-busting hit” by critics and fans alike!

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express (September 5 – 28)

Whodunit? Detective Poirot is determined to find out in Agatha Christie’s thrilling murder mystery. Passengers aboard the opulent Orient Express awake to frightful news: Overnight, the American business mogul among them was stabbed to death behind locked doors. Thankfully, debonair detective Hercule Poirot is on the train and on the case and suddenly every passenger becomes a suspect. Tensions rise as Poirot searches for the killer lurking in their midst and who just may strike again. All aboard for a suspenseful evening that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Autumn at the Opry Vol. 2 (October 10 – 26)

Grab your guitars and dust off your cowboy boots before heading out to the Playhouse Barn for Autumn at the Opry, Vol. 2. This popular country extravaganza is back with all new music and showcases everything from bluegrass to honky-tonk, tin pan alley to pop standards, and the blues to rock-n-roll. Join our world-class musicians and singers in this ode to The Grand Ole Opry. We guarantee a hand-clappin,’ foot-stompin’ good time.

Yellow Brick Joel: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John (November 6 – 9)

Calling all fans of classic rock and pop! Don’t miss your chance to experience the incredible sounds of two of music’s greatest legends, Billy Joel and Elton John, brought to life by the ultimate tribute band! DAVID CLARK performs as BILLY JOEL along with BILL CONNORS as ELTON JOHN. This tribute show promises to evoke a wave of nostalgia and joy with hits like “I’m Still Standing”, “Rocket Man”, “Piano Man” and “You May Be Right.” The iconic hits don’t stop, and you won’t want them to!

John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy (November 13 – 14)

Film, stage and concert artist, John Lloyd Young, is a Tony and Grammy winner, multi-Platinum recording artist and Presidential Appointee. As the original “Frankie Valli” in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys, Young garnered unprecedented accolades from the New York and national media, going on to become the only American actor to date to win all four major Broadway Leading Actor in a Musical honors for a Broadway debut: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Award. Young starred in Jersey Boys on London’s West End, and was hand-picked by director Clint Eastwood to reprise his role in the Warner Bros. film adaptation, becoming one of only a select-few actors in entertainment history to take his Tony-winning role to the big screen.

“…As a concert artist, Young has taken his expertly curated repertoire of classic pop and R&B to filled-to-capacity rooms, thrilling his audiences with a “disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.” —The New York Times.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas (November 28 – December 21)

It’s like a big, warm holiday HUG! The tradition everyone loves continues with the same great holiday cheer to put you in the Christmas spirit. All new renditions of your holiday favorites will help you get those sleigh bells jinglin,’ and chestnuts roasting! There is truly no better way to kick off your holiday season. So, hurry on over with your family, friends, and loved ones to share in the joy and excitement of this seasonal spectacular that will have you feeling merry and bright!

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Subscriptions on sale January 15. All Tickets on sale January 23. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org