Greenville Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Induction Class

The Greenville Baseball Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its official relaunch with the induction of seven distinguished members into its Class of 2024.

The Greenville Baseball Hall of Fame was established in 1989 for the purpose of honoring individuals who have made lasting contributions to the game of baseball and in turn have brought distinction and honor to the greater Greenville (SC) community.

This year’s class, the first since 2014, includes the posthumous induction of three trailblazers from Greenville’s Black baseball community—Manning “Kingfish” Clark, Rico Dawson, and Thomas Hallums. Joining them are four additional honorees: Travis Barbary, Greg Burgess, Eric Jarinko, and Bob Kipper.

The inductees will be formally honored at a celebratory banquet on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at the AFL Champions Club at Fluor Field. The evening will commence with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the banquet at 6:00 p.m. The banquet is complimentary to attend and will include appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages. Additional bar services will be provided at a cost.

A limited number of reserved tickets are available for the banquet and can be obtained by contacting clicking HERE.

CLASS OF 2024 INDUCTEE BIOS:

Travis Barbary

Travis Barbary is entering his 30th season with the Dodgers organization, having served as a player, staff member, and coach. He is in his fifth season as the manager of the Triple A Oklahoma City Comets. In 2023, Barbary guided OKC to its first Pacific Coast League championship since 1996.

Prior to serving as OKC’s manager, Barbary spent 12 years as the Dodgers’ catching coordinator, where he honed the skills of catchers throughout the organization. His coaching journey also includes stints as a hitting coach and manager at lower levels of the Dodgers’ farm system, including the Rookie-Level Ogden Raptors (2003-04) and Low-A Columbus Catfish (2005-06). From 1998 to 2001, Barbary served as the bullpen catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

An Easley native, Barbary was a two-sport standout at Easley High School, excelling in both football and baseball. As a senior, he earned All-State honors as a catcher, posting an impressive .348 batting average. Following high school, he continued his baseball career at Spartanburg Methodist College and the University of Virginia before playing one season professionally in the Dodger organization.

Baseball runs deep in the Barbary family. Travis’ grandfather, Odell “Red” Barbary, was inducted into the Greenville Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, and his father, Eddie Barbary, played catcher for Clemson before spending three years in the Pirates organization.

Greg Burgess

Greg Burgess is the Vice President of Operations and Grounds for the Greenville Drive and serves as the head groundskeeper at Fluor Field, the team’s ballpark. Under his leadership, Fluor Field’s playing surface has garnered a stellar reputation—not just as the best in the South Atlantic League but as one of the finest in all of minor league baseball.

During his 16-year tenure with the Drive, Burgess has been honored with the South Atlantic League’s Groundskeeper of the Year award an impressive seven times. This prestigious recognition is based on ratings from visiting team managers, reflecting the exceptional quality of the field under his care.

Burgess began his career in baseball with the Charlotte Knights, while still in high school. He worked for the Knights for four years and rose to the position of assistant groundskeeper before he accepted a position with the Drive. A Rock Hill native, he majored in turfgrass management at Clemson University.

Manning “Kingfish” Clark (Posthumously)

Manning Clark was a pioneering Black entrepreneur in Greenville who recognized the need to expand recreational opportunities for the city’s Black community. He and a partner helped organize the Greenville Black Spinners baseball team, which represented Greenville’s Black baseball community from 1921 to 1969. The Black Spinners provided a platform for talented local players to showcase their skills and compete against teams like the Spartanburg Sluggers, Asheville Blues, Charlotte Black Hornets, and Easley Browns.

Fondly known as “Kingfish,” Clark was a true renaissance man, using his diverse talents and accomplishments to uplift and serve his community. A self-taught chef, he operated a popular local café. At a time when motorized vehicles were rare in his community, Clark owned a Cadillac, which he used as a makeshift taxi to help neighbors reach their destinations. He transported youth and adults to state NAACP meetings and other pivotal political events, later transforming this service into a successful taxi business. Clark opened Clark’s Funeral Home, which continues to serve the community to this day and supported his wife, Emma Shumate, in establishing a thriving beauty parlor.

Driven by a deep commitment to community service, Clark was known for stepping up whenever he saw a need. He assisted elderly and infirm neighbors, provided financial aid to those in distress, and organized enriching activities for children and youth, including teaching precision drill and marching techniques.

Manning Clark’s known not only as the man who helped found the Greenville Black Spinners baseball team, but also a man with an enduring legacy of generosity, leadership, and dedication to improving the lives of those around him.

Rico Dawson (Posthumously)

Dawson was a native of Greenville and graduate of Sterling High School where he played shortstop for the Tigers. Known for his flashy style and athletic ability, Dawson was outstanding hitter who reportedly hit over .400 throughout his high school career. Dawson played a season at South Carolina State University and then returned to Greenville where he continued to impress local fans with his abilities on the diamond playing for the Greenville Black Spinners as well as various neighborhood teams.

While playing for the Black Spinners in an exhibition against the Indianapolis Clowns, Dawson said he had a “real good game” and after the game, the Clowns offered him a contract to go on the road with them. They agreed to pay Dawson $4 a day for his services. Dawson played for the Clowns in 1969 and 1970 and his association with them led to his appearance on the biggest stage of his life. Dawson was recommended as an “extra” for the movie “Bingo Long and the Traveling All Stars and Motor Kings,” a 1976 sports/comedy depicting life in the Negro baseball leagues. The film started Billy Dee Williams, Richard Pryor and James Earl Jones. Despite having no acting experience, Dawson so impressed the directors that he was given the speaking role of second baseman, Willie Lee Shively.

Dawson said in an interview regarding his role in the movie, “After they found out I had such a great sense of humor, they changed my part and made it a little bigger. I just kept everybody alive on the set with my wisecracking . . . and had everybody rolling in stitches.” The movie was a box office hit, grossing over $33 million.

Thomas Hallums (Posthumously)

Thomas Hallums, fondly known in his community as “Big Thomas,” earned his nickname early in life due to his impressive size and stature. A natural athlete, Hallums quickly became one of the most well-respected athletes in Greenville’s Black community during the 1960s. His reputation for hitting towering home runs began on the Little League fields and followed him to Sterling High School, where he starred as a power-hitting first baseman for the Tigers. By his senior year, Hallums stood an imposing 6’3” and weighed 220 pounds. Despite his fierce competitiveness on the diamond, he was remembered off the field as a soft-spoken and kind-hearted “gentle giant.”

Hallums went on to play collegiate baseball at South Carolina State University, where he earned All-Conference honors in 1969. After college, he spent a season with the Greenville Black Spinners before being drafted in the ninth round of the MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

In his first season of professional baseball, Hallums dominated the Appalachian League while playing for the Marion (NC) Mets, leading the league in total bases, home runs, and RBIs. His performance propelled him through the minor leagues, and by his third season, he hit an impressive .305 for the Double-A Memphis Blues.

Hallums’ professional career concluded after his fourth season in the minors. He wrapped up his playing days with the Triple-A Tidewater Mets, where he batted .249.

Eric Jarinko

Eric Jarinko has served as the General Manager of the Greenville Drive for 11 years, bringing exceptional leadership and innovation to the organization. He began his tenure with the Drive in 2005 as Director of Media Relations after spending a year with the Frederick Keys, part of the Baltimore Orioles organization.

In his role as General Manager, Jarinko has guided the Drive’s business and ballpark operations, led efforts to enhance the fan experience at Fluor Field, and oversaw several significant stadium enhancements. Under his leadership the Drive has established itself as a model organization within minor league baseball and has earned numerous accolades such as Baseball America’s Bob Freitas Award and the John H. Johnson President’s Award given to the Minor League Organization of the Year.

A native of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, Jarinko excelled in baseball, basketball, and golf at Souderton High School before earning a degree in Sports Management from Clemson University. He was named the South Atlantic League’s Media Relations Director of the Year in both 2009 and 2010. In 2011, he was honored as one of Greenville Business Magazine’s “Best and Brightest Under 35.”

Jarinko has been a driving force in fostering partnerships with local charities and community organizations, solidifying the Drive’s role as a pillar of the Greenville community. He is respected throughout the baseball and Greenville communities for his professionalism and commitment to excellence.

Bob Kipper

Bob Kipper was a left-handed pitched in the Major Leagues from 1985-1992. He is best known for his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he also played for the California Angels and Minnesota Twins. He was a key member of the Pirates’ pitching staff for two of their three consecutive N.L. East championships (1990-92).

Kipper grew up in Aurora, Illinois and after an outstanding high school career, he was the first-round pick of the California Angels in the 1982 Major League baseball draft. He turned down multiple college scholarship offers to pursue his dream of playing in the major leagues. Kipper posted a 27-37 record with a 4.43 ERA, striking out 431 batters in 562.2 innings across 271 games.

Following his playing days, Kipper transitioned into coaching, sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience with the next generation of players. In 2002, he served as the bullpen coach for the Boston Red Sox and has held various coaching roles throughout MLB organizations, particularly within the Red Sox system. Kipper has spent 11 seasons as the pitching coach for the Greenville Drive in the South Atlantic League, where he has been instrumental in developing young talent in the Red Sox organization.

Written by the Greenville Drive.