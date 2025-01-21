Greenville Drive Announces 2025 Field Staff

The Greenville Drive, High-A South Atlantic League Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will have a new face at the helm for the first time in six seasons as Liam Carroll, most recently the Single-A Salem Red Sox manager, was tabbed by the Red Sox to lead Greenville in 2025.

Iggy Suarez, a fan-favorite and the organization’s manager from 2018-2024 earned a promotion to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, where he’ll join the staff as the Defensive Coach. Suarez departs following a successful stint with the Drive which saw him guide and mentor a trove of top Red Sox and Major League prospects including recent standouts Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell — all of which he’ll reunite with in Worcester. Suarez also helped deliver Greenville’s second South Atlantic League Championship in franchise history during the 2023 season behind a star-studded lineup of pitching and hitting prospects.

“Iggy’s departure is bittersweet and we’ll certainly miss having him around Fluor Field for not only his leadership with the team, but for the way he connected with so many of our fans,” said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. “Iggy left his mark here in Greenville, but at the same time, we’re ecstatic for him to take the next step in his career and we know he’ll continue his success in Worcester.”

Carroll will take over the club from Suarez, continuing his rise through the Red Sox system after guiding Salem as manager from 2023-2024. Carroll brings a steady hand to Greenville and a familiar face to young prospects working through the Red Sox organization. Carroll, a native of the UK, has been intricately involved in growing the sport across the pond since 1996, most recently helming Great Britain’s national team during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Carroll’s staff will be anchored by familiar faces in Greenville, including Pitching Coach Bob Kipper, who will be back for his seventh consecutive season and 12th overall with the Drive. After debut seasons in Greenville in 2024, Hitting Coach JP Fasone and now Assistant Hitting Coach Tyler Snep return to the club for their second seasons. Snep served as the Drive’s Seasonal Affiliate Coach last season earning a full-time position in 2025.

“Liam’s reputation proceeds him both here in the States and abroad and his experiences will be instrumental in guiding the next wave of prospects through Greenville,” said Jarinko. “We’re excited as always to have Kipper back and having JP and Tyler return is great for the young core of guys we have coming in this season.”

Fans will have their first chance to meet Carroll at the 2025 Hot Stove on January 22 at 6 p.m. at the AFL Champions Club at Fluor Field as well as bid adieu to Suarez. Fans interested in the Hot Stove and looking to reserve their spot at the event, can learn more and do so here.

Alex Reynolds, who served as the Drive’s Development and Assistant Pitching Coach during the past two seasons, earned a promotion as well this offseason, as he becomes the Pitching Coach for Salem. Andrew Sadoski will take over for Reynolds as Assistant Pitching Coach, joining the Red Sox organization after working as the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds’ (Baltimore Orioles) Pitching Coach in 2024.

Beyond the field, the Drive’s training staff will see the return of Dan Rosen as Strength & Conditioning Coach after his debut season in 2024. Rounding out the training staff will be Athletic Trainer Kelsey Branstetter, who previously served in the same role for Triple-A Louisville from 2023-2024, and takes over for Charysse Berkowski, who served as Head Athletic Trainer in Greenville the past two seasons.

