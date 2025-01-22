Hannah Jarrett Named Director of Countywide Homelessness Effort

A Place to Call Home, an effort spearheaded by multiple community partners to address homelessness and housing instability in Spartanburg County, will be led by Hannah Jarrett.

As Director of A Place to Call Home, Jarrett will collaborate with diverse stakeholders, developing and executing effective strategies and leading efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness countywide.

Launched by a collaborative group—City of Spartanburg, OneSpartanburg Inc., Spartanburg County, Spartanburg Housing, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, United Way of the Piedmont, The Faith Initiative to End Child Poverty — A Place to Call Home focuses on a continuum of support to prevent homelessness, serve those experiencing homelessness, and expand access to affordable housing.

The collaborative envisions a Spartanburg where homelessness is recognized as a solvable problem and where everyone has a safe, secure place to call home. The initiative centers on a comprehensive continuum of care to address homelessness, including prevention, serving those who are currently homeless, and emphasizing housing as the ultimate solution. A Place to Call Home is led by a Steering Committee representing a wide array of community partners—nonprofits, government agencies, faith-based organizations, healthcare, schools, and those with lived experience in the issue. As Director, Jarrett will assume leadership of ongoing homelessness efforts currently managed within the City of Spartanburg, building capacity to expand those efforts countywide. Jarrett will report to the A Place to Call Home leadership team, composed of representatives from the founding partners.

Jarrett’s comes to A Place to Call Home after nearly 12 years with United Way of the Piedmont beginning as an AmeriCorps VISTA and going on to advance through leadership roles that included developing economic mobility strategies, managing over $4 million in grant funding, and creating community-wide initiatives aligned with measurable goals. In her most recent role as Vice President of Community and Collective Impact, Hannah led initiatives focused on Education, Economic Mobility, and Health. She oversaw a $1.5 million annual nonprofit investment portfolio, coordinated the placement of more than 40 AmeriCorps members, and managed programs aimed at addressing homelessness, behavioral health, and financial stability. “I am tremendously grateful to the A Place to Call Home leadership team for the opportunity to serve the Spartanburg community in this role and excited to begin this new phase of the critical work undertaken by so many community partners to address the issue of homelessness in our county,” Jarret shared.

“I believe I speak for many in our community when I voice my excitement about the leadership, capacity, vision, and strategy that Hannah Jarrett brings to this role. We’re fortunate to have her seek this opportunity at this very critical moment in our community!”

– Mitch Kennedy, Deputy City Manager, City of Spartanburg

“Hannah Jarrett has been a valued member of the United Way team for over 12 years, and as sad as we are for her to no longer be a part of our organizational leadership, we are thrilled to continue working closely with her as the founding director of this initiative. Having helped develop, shepherd, and now bring this program to life, it is only fitting that Hannah takes the lead in guiding its future.”

– Paige Stephenson, President and CEO, United Way of the Piedmont

“Having worked alongside Hannah in various capacities for more than a decade, I can confidently say there is no one more dedicated to addressing homelessness in our community. She was a founding member of the Homeless Taskforce in 2018 and brings not only a deep understanding of the complex issues surrounding homelessness and housing in Spartanburg County, but also the drive to identify and implement long-term solutions.”

– Carey Rothschild, System Director Community Health Policy & Strategy, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.