Healthy Smiles to Celebrate 19th Annual Laugh for a Child Fundraiser on Jan. 31st

Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg is bringing back the laughter in a big way for their 19th Annual Laugh for a Child comedy show!

After a few years of pandemic pivots, stand-up comedy is back and better than ever. This year’s event promises to leave Spartanburg in stitches—all for a great cause: helping local kids get the dental care they need.

“This is our biggest night of the year,” says Dori Burgess, Executive Director of Healthy Smiles. “We’ve had to adapt and modify this event due to COVID-19 over the past few years, but we’re thrilled to announce that live comedy is back. We’ve booked some nationally recognized talent, and we can’t wait to bring the laughs to Spartanburg.”

Healthy Smiles operates solely on community support, without any government funding. The organization’s mission is critical, as dental decay remains the most common chronic disease in children— one that’s completely preventable. Over the past 20 years, Healthy Smiles has provided free dental screenings to over 23,500 students annually across Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties. With a goal to raise more than $200,000 this year (having already surpassed $185,000!), this event is key to ensuring every child gets the dental care they deserve.

A Star-Studded Comedy Lineup The evening kicks off at 6 PM in The Hall, the newly renovated event space at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Guests will be treated to dueling piano battles from Uptown Dueling Pianos and Queen City Keys of Charlotte, NC, filling the room with favorite tunes, quick wit, and endless laughs.

At 8 PM, the official comedy show begins with Cliff Cash, whose comedy album The Long Road recently hit number one on the Apple/iTunes comedy charts. From LA’s Comedy Store to NYC’s Comedy Cellar, Cliff has left audiences roaring in iconic venues nationwide. He’s also been featured on Sirius XM, Comedy Central, and Laughs TV, with his Dry Bar special earning rave reviews.

The headliner for the evening is none other than Karen Morgan, a Southern-born comedian who now resides in Maine. Karen has been seen on Nickelodeon’s Search for the Funniest Mom in America and is known for her relatable and hilarious insights on parenting, life, and everything in between. Her latest tour, Unsupervised & Dehydrated Tour 2025, is guaranteed to keep the audience rolling.

Get Your Tickets!

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and community impact. The event takes place January 31, 2025, at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium’s The Hall. Tickets are available now — visit www.healthysmilesonline.org for more information. Together, let’s laugh, give back, and keep the smiles of Spartanburg shining bright!