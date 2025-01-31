Introducing GSPlay at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is excited to announce the grand opening of GSPlay, a vibrant and interactive play area designed to entertain and engage young travelers.

Developed in partnership with local toy company Plus-Plus USA and The Children’s Museum of the Upstate (TCMU), GSPlay promises to provide a fun-filled space for families to explore, play, and create before taking off to their next destination.

GSPlay features a creative design that incorporates colorful elements and engaging activities. The play area showcases the singular Plus-Plus shape in bright, cloud-filled surroundings, providing children with opportunities for imaginative play and exploration.

“We are thrilled to introduce GSPlay as the newest addition to our award-winning customer experience program at GSP,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. “This innovative play area is part of our commitment to creating a family-friendly environment that enhances the overall travel experience for our passengers.”

One highlight of GSPlay is the interactive map, where children can use Plus-Plus pieces to mark their next destination. The map serves as a fun and educational way for children to engage with geography and travel.

“We are grateful for the chance to partner with GSP and TCMU to provide this creative space for families,” commented Ryan Hamilton, CEO of Plus-Plus USA. “Being born in Greenville and flying out of GSP since I was a child myself, it’s especially gratifying to have a chance to be a part of the continued growth of our local airport.”

In addition to the interactive map, GSPlay will feature a scavenger hunt encouraging further discovery within the play area, as well as giant Plus-Plus pieces that are found exclusively at GSPlay and TCMU.

“It’s truly special to contribute to such a thoughtfully designed space for fun, learning, and play at GSP,” said Lauren Luneckas, CEO of The Children’s Museum of the Upstate. “GSPlay captures the vibrancy that playfulness brings, creating a welcoming environment for young families and ensuring children know they are valued travelers.”

GSPlay represents a collaborative effort between GSP International Airport, Plus-Plus, and TCMU, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting families and creating memorable experiences.

Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.