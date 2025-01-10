Luck Companies Growing Quarry Operations Across South Carolina; $450 Million Investment and 70 New Jobs Expected

Luck Companies, a provider of crushed stone aggregates and environmental performance products, has announced it is growing its quarry operations across South Carolina.

The company will develop new sites in Chester, Edgefield, Saluda and Spartanburg counties and expand its existing sites in Fairfield and Kershaw counties. The combined investment of $450 million will create 70 new jobs.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Virginia, Luck Companies provides materials and services through its three business units: Luck Stone, Luck Ecosystems and Luck Real Estate Ventures. The company serves as a partner for customers in the construction, civil engineering and environmental industries.

Luck Companies will invest $93 million to develop a new site in Chester County, creating 25 new jobs. Along with the quarry component, the site will include acreage dedicated to agricultural education and a multi-use, economic development portion.

Over the next 20 years, Luck Companies will invest $70 million to develop its 434-acre quarry site in Edgefield County, creating 10 new jobs.

In Saluda County, the company will invest $40 million over the next 10 years and create 10 new jobs to develop the 330-acre quarry site. The Edgefield and Saluda sites will support increased development along the Interstate 20 corridor.

The Spartanburg County site, located in Enoree, represents a $132 million investment over the next 20 years and approximately 25 new jobs. In addition to the quarry, this site will also feature opportunities for commercial development.

Luck Companies’ Fairfield County site, located along Highway 34 near Ridgeway, provides construction aggregate materials for the growing Interstate 77 corridor and includes space for future economic development. The company will invest approximately $90 million in this site, over the next 20 years, to meet growing demand.

Acquired in 2018, the Kershaw County site, located west of Highway 601 in Kershaw, makes products that support the building of roads and site development as well as larger stones that support coast protection. The company will invest an additional $25 million to build a permanent plant at this location.

The plants in Fairfield and Kershaw counties currently have over 30 existing employees.

Individuals interested in joining the Luck Companies team should visit the company’s careers page.

Written by Luck Companies.