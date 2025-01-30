OneSpartanburg, Inc. Among 2025 Relentless Challenge Grant Awardees

The South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Relentless Challenge and StimulateSC grants, which totaled more than $750,000 granted to 13 projects across the state.

The Relentless Challenge is a statewide competitive grant program for projects that foster a sustainable innovation ecosystem – specifically in the areas of high-growth entrepreneurship, talent development, access to risk capital, and industry and higher education partnerships that may lead to commercialization of innovative products.

StimulateSC, also a statewide competitive grant program, aims to fund creative solutions addressing challenges faced by traditional small businesses throughout South Carolina. Its focus is to catalyze the development of new small businesses, boost the success of existing ones, and improve access to capital through funding and financial education programs.

“South Carolina is home to a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and innovators, which we are proud to continue investing in,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “This year’s Relentless Challenge and StimulateSC grant recipients will further grow our state’s innovation and business development ecosystems, and we look forward to the impact these 13 projects will have across South Carolina in the years ahead.”

2025 Relentless Challenge and StimulateSC grant recipient projects are due to commence the first quarter of this year. The 13 recipient projects are listed below:

Beaufort Digital Corridor – Launch Beaufort. Pre-Accelerator for Emerging Lowcountry Entrepreneurs

Launch Beaufort. Pre-Accelerator for Emerging Lowcountry Entrepreneurs Boyd Innovation Center powered by GrowCo – Boosting Baselines: Enhancing ColaStarts with Startup Sprint, Peer Support and Platforms

Boosting Baselines: Enhancing ColaStarts with Startup Sprint, Peer Support and Platforms Increasing HOPE Financial Training Center – Forecast to Flourish

Forecast to Flourish Lowcountry Local First (LLF) – Invest Local Initiative

Invest Local Initiative Main Street SC – Small Business Photo Sprint and Story Series

Small Business Photo Sprint and Story Series NextGEN – NextGEN Access to Capital

NextGEN Access to Capital OneSpartanburg – Spartanburg Ecosystem Acceleration Project

Spartanburg Ecosystem Acceleration Project Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation – Student-Made Rock Hill

Student-Made Rock Hill Southern Palmetto Foundation – Propel Business Lab Expansion Project

Propel Business Lab Expansion Project The Harbor Entrepreneur Center – Supply Chain Accelerator

Supply Chain Accelerator The Hill Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship – Furman Innovation Lab

Furman Innovation Lab University Industry Demonstration Partnership (UIDP) – HBCU Engage 2025: Cultivating Collaboration and Equipping the State’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities for Industry Partnerships

HBCU Engage 2025: Cultivating Collaboration and Equipping the State’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities for Industry Partnerships Zucker Institute for Innovation Commercialization powered by MUSC – Zucker Institute (ZI) Startup LaunchPad

For more information on South Carolina funding opportunities and business development resources, click here.

Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.