Recycling Your Christmas Tree in the City of Spartanburg

Wondering how to get rid of your Christmas tree?



If you have a real tree, please remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, garland, stands, and other decor, and place your tree curbside for the City of Spartanburg’s green waste crew to service.

You can check the green waste collection schedule at https://www.cityofspartanburg.org/162/Green-Waste.

If you need to dispose of an artificial tree, you can follow the policy for bulk waste, placing the artificial tree on the curb 3 feet away from your roll cart, and City Solid Waste staff will remove the item within a few business days.

If you would prefer to recycle your artificial tree, you can drop it off at any Spartanburg County recycling center that accepts scrap metal for recycling–please note the City does not collect artificial trees for recycling, just landfill disposal.

Visit the City of Spartanburg website for more information.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.