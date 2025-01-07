State Leaders, Conservation Partners Celebrate the Snow’s Island Assemblage

Leaders from Florence County, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and Office of Resilience (SCOR), the South Carolina Conservation Bank, Open Space Institute (OSI), Darla Moore Foundation, and Knobloch Family Foundation were recently joined by Gov. Henry McMaster at Odell Venters Landing to celebrate the protection of the Snow’s Island Assemblage – a 7,600-acre land conservation project in Florence County.

Located at the confluence of the scenic Lynches and Great Pee Dee Rivers, the newly protected land includes both the expansive 5,000-acre Snow’s Island and an adjacent 2,600-acre timber tract (River Forks), both acquired by OSI earlier in 2024. Together, the two properties comprise the 7,600-acre “Snow’s Island Assemblage” and represent the largest conservation project in Florence County history.

Permanent protection of the Snow’s Island Assemblage safeguards a vital site of American history, conserves habitat for wildlife species such as the swallow-tailed kite and spotted turtle and provides critical flood mitigation benefits.

We are prioritizing conservation in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “The protection of Snow’s Island Assemblage protects historic land, wildlife, and miles of riverfront for the enjoyment of generations to come. I am proud of our state and this partnership, which has come together to protect one of our state’s greatest natural assets.”

“This historic conservation victory has far-reaching benefits not only for wildlife but also for the health and prosperity of my beloved Florence County community,” said Dr. Maria Whitehead, OSI’s senior vice president of land for the Southeast, and a Florence County native. “We look forward to working with all of the partners on future Florence County conservation and outdoor recreation successes.”

As a future SCDNR Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area, the vast landscape will be opened to the public, providing opportunities to explore the remote swamps known as Revolutionary War Gen. Francis Marion’s famous hideout. From his watery headquarters, the “Swamp Fox” and his militia launched numerous raids on the British, including a major assault upon the Georgetown garrison, downriver on the Pee Dee.

“The acquisition of Snow’s Island Assemblage protects a place of abundant wildlife and history,” SCDNR Director Robert Boyles said. “We are proud to ensure that the spirit of General Francis Marion lives on and that future generations will have access to this beautiful property.”

Snow’s Island Assemblage is as important ecologically as it is historically. The Assemblage boasts more than 60 miles of frontage along the Lynches and Pee Dee Rivers and a diverse array of habitats including intact bottomland hardwoods, upland pines and floodplains. It adds to a corridor of conservation lands, including the 25,000-acre Woodbury Wildlife Management Area.

“Given its history alone, Snows Island has long been identified as the highest of conservation priorities in South Carolina,” S.C. Conservation Bank Director Raleigh West said. When you couple that with its ecological significance and proximity to other protected lands, this will be remembered as one of our state’s most important and historic land protection milestones.”

Notably, the property’s forested wetlands also rank among the highest priority for flood mitigation and resilience thanks to an extensive forested floodplain that—like a sponge—absorbs water after ever-increasing storm events.

In 2018, Hurricane Florence caused disastrous flooding in many areas of the Pee Dee region. However, flood data from that event published in the Journal of South Carolina Water Resources showed that the large floodplain between the Pee Dee, Lynches, and Little Pee Dee Rivers stored more than 1 million acre-feet of water, releasing it slowly over a period of ten days, thereby protecting downstream communities. Snow’s Island Assemblage is at the heart of this beneficial floodplain.

“Protecting the Assemblage also protects surrounding communities,” said Ben Duncan, chief resilience officer at SCOR. “As storms grow stronger and more frequent, largely low-lying forested properties like these absorb water from the floodplain and shield nearby areas from flood impacts. SCOR is proud to be a funding partner in this successful effort.”

Like many areas in South Carolina, Florence County is experiencing rapid growth and threats of development—but the county is acting with a new emphasis on protecting its captivating natural lands. The Florence County Council voted on July 18 to contribute $1.5 million from its capital sales tax fund to help acquire the Snow’s Island Assemblage—its first-ever investment in land conservation.

“Florence County is thrilled to be a part of the ongoing partnership to acquire Snow’s Island for the State,” Florence County Council Chairman William Schoefield said. “Snow’s Island is a site of immense historical and environmental significance, and its protection will be a landmark achievement in our collective efforts to conserve the Pee Dee Watershed. This partnership is a shining example of what we can accomplish when local, state, and private entities work together toward a common goal.”

“Conserving the Pee Dee region’s unique natural landscapes is more crucial now than ever in order to ensure the health, livability, and economic competitiveness of our communities,” said Darla Moore Foundation Executive Director Harry Lesesne. “We are proud to be part of this partnership and look forward to many more.”

The properties we previously owned by Manulife Investment Management (who acquired Snow’s Island from Sonoco), and Weyerhaeuser.

“As the largest global investment manager of natural capital assets, opportunities like this to link ecologically sensitive and historically important lands to public/private partnerships matches our core value that good stewardship is good business. This is evidenced by our sensitive lands initiative which has conveyed close to 500,000 acres of lands similar to Snow’s Island since the company’s inception in 1985. These transactions are a central part of being good stewards to the land as well as the communities within which we operate” said Tom Sarno, global head of timberland investments for Manulife Investment Management. Manulife IM acquired Snow’s Island on behalf of its investors in 2023 and started working on the Snow’s Island Assemblage shortly thereafter.

“Responsible stewardship of our working forests provides important benefits such as cleaner water and air, enhanced wildlife habitats, opportunities for recreation and more,” said Tyler Pope, land asset manager for Weyerhaeuser. “Weyerhaeuser is proud to partner with government agencies and conservation groups to secure positive conservation outcomes, especially in areas with exceptional historic, scenic, recreational, forest or wildlife habitat attributes across our portfolio.”

OSI plans to transfer the Snow’s Island Assemblage to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources in 2025, pending state approvals.

About the Open Space Institute

Founded in 1974, the Open Space Institute (OSI) has been a partner in the protection of more than 2.5 million acres along the eastern seaboard from Quebec to Florida. OSI’s Southeast office, established in Charleston in 2014, has been a partner in the protection of more than 130,000 acres across the Southeastern United States, the vast majority of which is open to the public. Visit OSI online at openspaceinstitute.org/southeast.

Written by SC DNR.