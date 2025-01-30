Three Community Leaders Join the Board of Trustees of The Blood Connection

The Blood Connection (TBC) has announced the appointment of Jeff Brown (President of the Greenville Drive), Larry Gosnell (Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Prisma Health) and Lisa Landreth (CFO at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Downtown) to its Board of Trustees.

Brown, Gosnell and Landreth join 10 other board members in guiding TBC executives as they complete their mission to save lives by providing safe, adequate and cost-effective blood supplies to health care partners.

“We are beyond thankful for the advocacy and support Jeff, Larry, and Lisa have shown to TBC,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “These 3 members are an extraordinary asset to the Upstate of South Carolina and will be tremendous additions to our board. We are eager to embrace their knowledge to continue to innovate and grow into new communities while always showing our gratitude to our blood donors who allow us to complete our mission.”

As the sole provider of blood products to the Upstate of South Carolina and to 130+ healthcare partners across the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia, The Blood Connection believes that adequate blood supply for healthcare partners begins with a community understanding the need of their local hospital. Only 3% of those eligible to donate blood actual donate, meaning that without community blood centers like TBC, hospitals would not be able to give lifesaving blood products to patients. From treating babies in the NICU, trauma patients in the ER, patients battling cancer and so many more, The Blood Connection stands at the front line with healthcare partners to ensure blood products are always available.

By joining the TBC Board of Trustees, Brown, Gosnell and Landreth are committing to their community that they will stand up for a patients’ right to safe blood products.

The Blood Connection extends a warm welcome to Brown, Gosnell, and Landreth, and looks forward to their contributions in developing long-term strategic goals, strengthening community engagement and fostering increased support from community leaders.

Written by The Blood Connection.