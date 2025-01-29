U.S. Dept. of Education Honors USC Upstate With National Recognition

The University of South Carolina Upstate has been named one of six recipients of the U.S. Department of Education’s inaugural Postsecondary Success Recognition Program (PSRP).

This program highlights institutions of higher education that excel in promoting equitable access, fostering student success, and preparing graduates for careers that lead to economic mobility. Launched in April 2024 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, PSRP aims to celebrate institutions that serve underserved populations while advancing student achievement and workforce readiness.

USC Upstate’s commitment to equitable student outcomes is accentuated by its demographics: 46% of students are underrepresented students of color, and 50% receive Pell Grants. The institution stands out with initiatives like its centralized advising model and University College, which provides holistic student support, and its Re: Degree Spartanburg program, which re-engages local adults to complete their degrees.

“This recognition is a testament to the innovative spirit and collective effort of the USC Upstate community,” said Dr. Bennie L. Harris, chancellor of USC Upstate. “We strive every day to create a supportive environment where students from all walks of life can excel academically, grow personally, and achieve their dreams. Being acknowledged by the U.S. Department of Education affirms our commitment to equity, opportunity, and excellence.”

The selection process for PSRP winners was highly competitive. The Department of Education used publicly available data to evaluate over 200 institutions on equitable access, student success, and post-graduation outcomes. After a rigorous application and interview process, USC Upstate was chosen for its innovative approach to student support and success strategies.

Dr. Kimberly Purdy, Vice Chancellor for Student Success and Institutional Effectiveness, and her team were instrumental in USC Upstate’s recognition. “I’m proud that the dedication of our faculty, staff, and administration has been nationally recognized with this DOE award, showcasing our commitment to student success and economic mobility,” said Dr. Purdy. “We have a critical mass of people at Upstate who have an innovative spirit that drives them to experiment and adapt evidence-based retention initiatives to fit our campus, creating a special environment where all students have the chance to excel. This award highlights the collaborative efforts across every division on campus to create an inclusive and supportive educational experience. I hope this recognition spreads the word about the magic happening at Upstate.”

Dr. Bennie Harris and Dr. Kimberly Purdy will join Secretary Miguel Cardona and other education leaders in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 14, 2025, for a celebratory event honoring this year’s PSRP recipients.

