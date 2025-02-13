Adidas Hiring at Spartanburg Distribution Center

Adidas is adding over three hundred full-time positions to its Spartanburg distribution center. The Portland-based company is hiring Warehouse Operations Associates and Cherry Picker Operators across all shifts.

Available shifts include:

Day (Monday – Thursday from 7am-5:30pm)

Night (Monday – Thursday from 6pm-4:30am)

Weekend (Friday- Sunday from 7am-7:30pm)

The company is offering pay starting at $17.50/per hour for Warehouse Operations Associates and $22.15/per hour for Cherry Picker Operators, plus benefits including health, vision and dental insurance, up to four weeks of flexible time off, 401k matching, tuition reimbursement, performance program and adidas discounts.

Job seekers can learn more and apply for the open roles online at adidas.com/careers. adidas will also be holding virtual and onsite hiring events.